Shakira faces the Miami rain with an "ingenious,quot; umbrella

Always wherever … Shakira Duo with what he has.

On Saturday night, that motto could not sound more true since the legendary singer defied the rain in Miami, Florida, without having a traditional umbrella at hand. Instead of looking for one, considering the weather conditions, the 43-year-old star used a large cardboard box to cover herself from the rain.

"I have to be witty," she subtitled her Instagram video blatantly. "You have to be recursive!"

"So this is the life of a pop star," you can hear someone telling Shakira in his video clip, while walking holding the box over his head. "There is no budget for umbrellas."

The "Like,quot; singer replied: "This is how we do it in Columbia. There is no umbrella … you have to use whatever you can."

It is safe to say that a little rain will not prevent Shakira from performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday Jennifer Lopez.