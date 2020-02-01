Shakira faces the Miami rain with an "ingenious,quot; umbrella

Always wherever … Shakira Duo with what he has.
On Saturday night, that motto could not sound more true since the legendary singer defied the rain in Miami, Florida, without having a traditional umbrella at hand. Instead of looking for one, considering the weather conditions, the 43-year-old star used a large cardboard box to cover herself from the rain.
"I have to be witty," she subtitled her Instagram video blatantly. "You have to be recursive!"
"So this is the life of a pop star," you can hear someone telling Shakira in his video clip, while walking holding the box over his head. "There is no budget for umbrellas."
The "Like,quot; singer replied: "This is how we do it in Columbia. There is no umbrella … you have to use whatever you can."
It is safe to say that a little rain will not prevent Shakira from performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday Jennifer Lopez.
In any case, this performance occupies a special place in the heart of the Colombian singer.
"I feel very honored to be on one of the biggest stages in the world in the company of a fellow artist to represent Latinas and Latinas from the United States and around the world, and to make matters worse, on my birthday!" Shakira said earlier in a statement. "This is a true American dream and we will bring the show of a lifetime!"
In October, he shared the same feelings in an interview with Zane Lowe in Apple Music & # 39; s Beats 1.
"I always wanted to act in the Super Bowl," he said. "It's like the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It's a sporting event, but it has great relevance for us artists, and I think it will be fantastic."
He added: "This will be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry."
Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
Earlier this week, Shakira and J.Lo talked about their highly anticipated performance during the Super Bowl press conference. There, the "Like,quot; singer left fans with an inspiring message about the halftime show.
"It really doesn't matter where you are from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say," he said. "We have a lot to say."
In addition, the Latin legends and the NFL will pay tribute to the deceased Kobe BryantExactly one week after the news, he, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people died in a helicopter accident.
"I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country," Shakira said at the conference.
Rain or shine, the Colombian star will take the stage on Sunday night for the halftime show!
