Scottish Premier League summary: Hamilton replaces Hearts as bottom side | Soccer news

Sean Clare doubled his scoring account for the season with his last-minute equalizer

Sean Clare's last-minute equalizer helped Hearts get off the bottom, at the expense of Hamilton, after an exciting 3-3 draw against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Stevie May opened the scoring for the hosts in the 17th minute before Jam Tarts turned the game around in five minutes.

Liam Boyce took the Hearts level after 26 minutes and Steven Naismith put the visitors to the front moments later.

Alistair McCann restored parity for the Saints in the 52nd minute and May's penalty just after the hour mark seemed to have won before Clare struck late.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair scored the only goal since Livingston achieved five straight wins in the league at Tony Macaroni Arena with a 1-0 win over Motherwell, which came in third place.

Irish fought to win a 2-2 draw against St mirren on the easter road.

Christian Doidge completed the return of Hibs with his ninth goal of the season in the Premier

Conor McCarthy gave St Mirren the lead after 14 minutes and the Buddies doubled their lead moments later through Tony Andreu.

Scott Allan reduced the Hibs deficit in the 25th minute before Christian Doidge matched the hosts as the break approached.

Ross County the winless race extended to seven games after they fell to a 3-1 loss to Kilmarnock.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Iain Vigurs, but Eamonn Brophy matched Killie's scores after 54 minutes.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates putting Kilmarnock 2-1 ahead

Brophy was available again to put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot three minutes later and Nicke Kabamba closed the victory in the final stages.