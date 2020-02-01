Scottish captain Stuart Hogg laments the "schoolboy mistake,quot; | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLf6ddc37b746b7825e72c36cc773d750b11% %MINIFYHTMLf6ddc37b746b7825e72c36cc773d750b12%





Hogg dropped the ball in the act of landing to try it with one hand

The surprised captain of Scotland, Stuart Hogg, apologized for the incredible "school,quot; gaff that cost him at his side in Dublin, as they lost 19-12 to Ireland in the Six Nations.

The full-back sought to lead his team to victory in his first outing as a Dark Blues captain, but with the Scots losing seven points 11 minutes in the second half, he launched a certain attempt with a surprising error when the ball escaped . out of reach while trying to aim down.

With that detachment, Ireland gave the new coach Andy Farrell an inaugural victory Guinness Six Nations while achieving a 19-12 victory at Aviva Stadium.

When asked to explain what had happened, Hogg replied: "Just a schoolboy mistake. I'm gutted by how that happened. I can't change what happened now. I just need to continue with that."

"I apologized to the boys. What will be will be and we have to move on.

"I am bitterly disappointed to drop the ball on the line. We put ourselves in a good position after the good work of the strikers."

"I'm so disappointed that I couldn't finish."

Expectation levels among the Scottish faithful have rarely been lower after a disastrous 2019, which ended with a start of the first round of the World Cup.

The fact that they crossed the Irish Sea without the Finn Russell talisman after problems outside the field only reduced expectations, however, Gregor Townsend's team faced each other in a way they could not do when they faced Ireland in Japan on last year and they should have punished Farrell's side more than once. .

In fact, despite furrowing five yards from the Irish line six times, they failed to cross the whitewash.

Hogg said: "I am incredibly proud of the children. We found a great task in our hands and we took the lead."

"Our defense stood firm, something we have worked incredibly hard over the past few weeks."

"I am proud of his efforts. We are very disappointed that he did not come out with a result. We feel that we are in a good place and now it is about starting and learning from today next Saturday."

"We talk a lot about our conversion rate in attack and we make sure that when we reach 22 we get points."

"Unfortunately we fell short there."

A 19-point tour through Captain Johnny Sexton saw them record victory

Farrell was delighted that his reign had a winning start, saying: "I thought we deserved the victory, although I thought Scotland was great."

"It was a good test match. First, it was very attractive, I thought Scotland strikers were excellent."

"Defensively they were hitting hard and we know what threat they can be with the ball in hand and we had to fight and dig deep many times."

"Our performance, you can sum it up in the last five minutes, really. We ask the boys all week to make sure they star in something and I think you can easily see the true value."