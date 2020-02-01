Sandown Review: Quel Destin Wins Contenders Hurdle | Racing news





Quel Destin ridden by horseman Harry Cobden wins at Sandown

Quel Destin can wait a step back in class after ensuring a tenacious success at the Betway Contenders Hurdle in Sandown.

Winner at Cheltenham in October, the castrated horse trained by Paul Nicholls had fallen short in two subsequent starts on the track, the most recent in second grade Relkeel Hurdle in his first outing in an extension of two and a half miles on the day of New Year.

He fell back two miles, the second second degree winner, Quel Destin, showed the best of his fighting skills after hitting the front in second place in the list prize to defeat the favorites in Call Me Lord by three lengths

Nicholls said about the possibility of 6-1: "This was a small preparation for Wincanton in a fortnight (Kingwell) or Fontwell, which would be the favorite, for the National Spirit.

"Although I knew I would love the terrain today, I thought I could run a little. It is the first time in the whole season that it looks great."

"He had a difficult time last season and it's always a difficult season (the second one). I haven't been killing him because I want him as a hunter next season."

"He ran well the last day in Cheltenham, he has just been killed by surrendering. We have to give horses like this time so they can come back alone."

"I would not be reluctant to let Auteuil take a look at the Prix La Barka in May."

Dolos had previously started a double for Nicholls and jockey Harry Cobden by taking full advantage of a fall in the class to stop First Flow halfway for a second successive victory in the pursuit of Betica Casino Handicap.

Nicholls said about shot 7-2: "It's a difficult horse to locate, since it barely reaches the Grade One class and is now at that mark there and, as Harry said, he had the right to get tired in the race carrying that weight .

"He loves it around here and the hardest thing is what to do now. I can't see that there is something obvious to find it, so we could go back directly to Celebration Chase since it's very cool, but very often it can be fast then."

The Palladium is likely to appear among Nicky Henderson's team for the Cheltenham Festival after securing consecutive victories on the track with a success of 10 longs in front of Betway Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Henderson said of the winner 6-4: "He had already traveled that field before, since he won at the last meeting. It was a slightly better race today since the last race was not an event."

"I needed to lift him a little to get into Fred Winter, so I had to come and run. He's 124 years old and will gain 4 pounds for that."

"He was excited last time, so we put the earplugs to slow him down a bit, but it didn't help. As Nico says, when he comes to the front he is a very good jumper."

The limited reserve provided the winning Grand Williams combination of Christian Williams and Jack Tudor with greater success in the big races by taking the handicap obstacle of three-grade heroes from Betway by three or three quarters in length.

Williams said about shot 10-1: "He won an obstacle of £ 20,000 in Taunton last time and we found a run of £ 100,000 for him and it's great."

"You would think that you want a good terrain, since it is a good engine. It looked like the one that at the beginning of the season could win me a characteristic race."

"Jack knows what we think of him and he wouldn't be using it if we didn't believe in him."

Deise Aba (7-1) was marked as a future Grand National contender after defeating Cloudy Glen by three and a half longs to give owner Trevor Hemmings a double in the pursuit of Betica Masters Handicap.

Sarah Hobbs, wife of winning coach Philip, said: "He had an attitude problem last season, but suddenly he clicked this season."

"He jumped very well today, although he did it once, but Tom (O & # 39; Brien) said he wanted me to do it since he was enjoying it so much he would have gotten there too soon."

"He jumped very well and maybe it's a future Grand National horse."