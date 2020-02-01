Russia's difficult balancing act between Iran and Israel | Russia

On January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Israel to attend the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp by Soviet forces. This was only his third official trip to the country since he became president in 2001 (previously visited in 2005 and 2012).

Putin and Russian officials were received in Israel as important guests and the Israeli leadership made it clear that he was taking Russia's side in his dispute with some Eastern European countries over the Soviet role in Europe's liberation from Nazi rule, a an issue that is extremely important to the Russian president, who focuses much of his internal political rhetoric on the Soviet victory in World War II.

Only a week later, on January 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Moscow to meet with the Russian president. This was the fourth trip of the prime minister to Russia only during the past year. He visited Putin before the Israeli elections in April and September, hoping to increase his electoral chances. This time, Putin did not disappoint.

He made the decision to release Naama Issahar, an Israeli citizen arrested for alleged drug smuggling at a Moscow airport in 2019. His detention was considered a political measure aimed at pressuring Israel to release Alexey Burkov, a Russian hacker who faced to extradition to the United States.

Significantly, the Kremlin made the decision to let Issahar go despite the fact that Burkov was handed over to the US authorities in November. His release was another great diplomatic victory for Netanyahu (after the announcement of the Middle East plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump).

The Kremlin probably calculated that it is better to help Netanyahu win another term and avoid jail, given that under his rule, Russian-Israeli relations have flourished, something that Moscow has been pressing since the 1990s.

At this time, the close relations with Israel, a close ally of the USA. UU. And the European Union, they are important for Moscow for several reasons. First, they undermine Western efforts to put Russia under international isolation because of its dominance in the war in Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea. Israel is also playing a certain role in helping Moscow take advantage of its gains in the Middle East in its dialogue with the West for normalization.

Second, Russia needs close coordination with Israel, which plays an important role in determining security and political agreements in the Levant (especially through its alliance with the United States), to secure its positions in Syria. The stability of a Russian-backed regime in Damascus depends on Israel's cooperation.

Third, Russia and Israel also have strong economic and cultural ties, given the large population of Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union. In 2019, Russian-Israeli trade reached $ 5 billion, leading Israel to the cohort of Russia's main trading partners in the region.

Significantly, this exchange of visits occurred only weeks after US drones killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, which caused another escalation of regional tensions. For Tehran, Moscow's strategic partner in the region, these visits must have caused some anxiety.

After all, they were preceded by a fairly muted reaction from the Kremlin to the death of Soleimani. While Moscow officially condemned the incident and even offered its mediation to calm tensions between the United States and Iran, it preferred to distance itself from the situation by keeping it relatively silent. This may have seemed surprising to some given the close ties between Russia and Iran and the key position of Soleimani within the hierarchy of the Islamic Republic.

Some critics of the Kremlin explained this reaction with theories about how Russia will win after the murder of Soleimani, but that is not really the case. Moscow did not benefit much from the temporary and short-term increase in oil prices after the incident or an alleged power vacuum in Syria.

Those gains that Moscow received from high oil prices after the murder of Soleimani have already been offset by the subsequent fall in oil prices due to fears caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The death of Soleimani will not open much space for Russia in Syria. The late general was definitely an important figure in Iran's foreign operations, but his work was institutionalized and his successor, appointed shortly after his death, will continue where he left it.

Russia's silence after the murder had much more to do with its perception that Iran caused this by provoking the US. UU. In Iraq and the Gulf, and with his fear that the incident could lead to an aggressive Iran action against Israel, which is not in his interest.

For years, Russia has been achieving a balancing act between Israel and Iran in the region. By 2015, the Kremlin got Iran and Israel to accept the fact that Moscow will not choose between them while it is equally prepared to develop cooperation with both.

This policy has been repeatedly challenged by the events surrounding the Syrian civil war, where Israel and Iran clashed directly. In the spring of 2018, Moscow managed to negotiate an informal agreement between the two countries that largely maintained the The Iranians and their representatives move away from the Syrian-Israeli border in exchange for stopping Israeli air strikes against Iranian positions that do not directly threaten Israeli security.

Since then, the agreement has been violated by both parties repeatedly, but Russia has continued to put pressure on Iran and Israel to decrease. The Kremlin has threatened to leave Iranian forces and representatives without Russian air support and has warned Israel that if it continues its aggressive air strikes against Iranians beyond southern Syria, it will provide Damascus with additional air defense systems (S- 300, TOR-M1 and etc.)

This position of arbitrator gives Russia political influence in the region and international prestige and, for this reason, would very much like to preserve the status quo of Israeli-Iranian tensions without an open conflict.

However, an Iranian attack against Israel would alter this status quo. Iran has always clearly stated that in the case of US actions against Iran, US allies in the region will be the main targets of Iranian reprisals. Consequently, after the murder of Soleimani, Haifa, one of the largest Israeli cities, was named as one of the potential targets for a revenge attack.

While the United States showed little interest in protecting the Gulf countries against Iranian aggression, Israel could be different. An attack on its closest ally would probably provoke a response from Washington, plunging the region into a major conflict. And that is what Russia wants to avoid at all costs because it would force it to take sides and get involved, which would inevitably result in diplomatic losses.

Another conflict near the borders of Russia's sphere of influence in Central Asia would also negatively affect the stability of the post-Soviet space and divert its attention from the wars in Syria and Libya, where it is playing a fundamental role.

The fall of the current regime in Tehran as a result of the US military action does not interest Russia either. He considers Iran an important player in the Middle East, a bulwark against American hegemony and a convenient partner at times who can give important support to Russian diplomatic initiatives in the region. A new government in Tehran may not necessarily have pro-Russian feelings or be interested in working with Moscow on a wide range of issues.

For this reason, while the Russian leadership can enjoy its rapprochement with Israel and the international diplomatic achievements that accompany it, it would always strongly oppose any action that threatens the regime in Tehran.

In this context, Iran's decision to reduce the scale after Soleimani's death by launching limited attacks against US positions in Iraq has been a relief for Russia. However, the risk of another escalation between the United States and Iran remains high, which means that Moscow will likely have difficulty maintaining its balancing act between Tehran and Tel Aviv in the future.

TThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.