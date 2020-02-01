Rugby 7s Live Stream Reddit Online

The Rugby 7s will start at Bankwest Stadium, Sydney on February 02, 2020 on Saturday,Well, keeping aside the official channels to watch such an exciting event online, the streaming options are doing another phenomenal job.

These teams are used to playing elite rugby and are both contending in Sydney. This is a highly anticipated matchup that fans are excited to watch. Fans who aren’t able to attend the game in person will certainly be looking to stream the match online.

There aren’t too many options to live stream the 2020 Sydney season match between Rugby 7s. But in case you are not able to get to a TV to catch the games live, you can watch the games online through live streaming.

Sydney season Rugby 7s Live Stream Reddit

Nowadays, there is an increasing trend, as a lot of viewers are making a shift to Reddit. A lot of streaming options and links are uploaded by a number of users, so fans just have to select a particular link which has the best video quality to watch all the 2020 Sydney season matches. These links are for the quality subreddits, so you can search for them, and stream the game live from any device.

Search for 2020 Sydney season subreddits, and find links relating to it there. Reddit always has free links, so you can pick the links that are good quality, as a lot of the unofficial streaming links can pose threats.

2020 Sydney 7s Live Stream – Watch Free Online

fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the 2020 Sydney season match between Rugby 7s. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

Sling TV

Next up to watch the 2020 Sydney season match between Rugby 7s is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the 2020 Sydney season match between Rugby 7s is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the 2020 Sydney season match between Rugby 7s. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

Channel Nine – official channel

Channel Nine is the official channel to watch the 2020 Sydney season match between Rugby 7s. The matches will be telecast live and free on Channel Nine. If you want to catch the action in glorious high-def, then 9HD is where you should be watching the games. That’s channel 90 on your digital TV.

If you want to watch the match on the go, then you can download the Channel Nine app from the Google Play store or the App store.

WatchNRL

If you find yourself overseas during the 2020 Sydney season match between Rugby 7s this time, you can live stream all the games on WatchNRL. With this streaming platform, you can keep up with all the happenings of the Rugby League while outside of Australia and New Zealand, and enjoy three convenient plans.

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$19

Monthly: US$28 / £22 / €28 / AU$33

Annual: US$149 / £125 / €149 / AU$189

Please note that you will not be able to use this service while within the country, and that it is only for international streaming.

Subscribing is as easy as heading to the WatchNRL website, choosing a plan and setting up an account. Like all other services, the subscriptions will renew automatically, but you are free to cancel any time. Once set up, you can start streaming instantly with no need for a VPN.

Rugby Game Pass

If we’re talking about watching Rugby 7s live stream online, nothing can be a better option than the Rugby Game Pass. Here, the Game Pass offers two variants whereas you can simply get the packages in monthly or yearly variations.

The monthly cost is kept at $4.99 per month, while it rises to $49.99 for the annual package. This is extremely affordable, and you can use the Rugby Game Pass to watch the entire Rugby 7s live stream online.

Moving ahead in the streaming quality section, Rugby Game Pass excels in most of the parameters. Yes, they offer outstanding quality support where you only need a quality internet connection.

Even more, the Rugby Game Pass delivers some of the best device support for most of the devices. Ranging from the latest devices to the older ones, you can simply use the Rugby Game Pass to stream rugby matches on different devices.

Lastly, for the fans who like to test services first, Rugby Game Pass delivers some great days of the free trial period. Using the free period, you can test the Rugby Game Pass service. If things go well, you can then go ahead and buy their paid plan.

Kayo Sports

You can catch up on the 2020 Sydney season match between Rugby 7s on Kayo Sports. It is the only live streaming platform in Australia that is dedicated to sports, and is broadcasting the 2020 Sydney season at the moment. In fact, while you wait for the Sydney season games, you can also catch up with the ICC Cricket World Cup live on Kayo Sports as well.

There are two packages you can choose from when subscribing to Kayo Sports. Kayo’s “basic” plan offers you to stream sports across two devices simultaneously, with no lock-in contract. If you decide you want to stream to more devices at a later date, you can upgrade to the “premium” package below for an additional $10 per month. For an additional $10, the “premium” package lets you stream all the sports you want across three devices with no lock-in contract. It’s the same content as the “basic” package, with the same image quality, just across more devices.