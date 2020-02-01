Rom-Com movie tournament: First round! Vote for your favorite to move forward

Everything is fair in love and war!
Therefore, it is appropriate that we begin our first romantic comedy tournament today.
As we enter February, love is in our minds with Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, so, of course, we are loading our Netflix tails with many laugh movies that also make us reach handkerchiefs with their happy forever.
So which one is the best of all time? That is up to you to decide!
We are going to put this to a vote to declare a winner, and the only way for a movie to advance is to be in the top percentile in each round until we see three movies that show the final title.
We have reduced the field to our 36 favorite romantic comedies and now is the time for you to sound!
Check out the films in contention below, ranging from touching teenage romances to classics from which we can recite each line.
This time, 50% of the best selections, or 18 movies, will advance to the next round, where you will have to return once more to make sure your favorite continues to make the cut.
Take a look below and be sure to share with your friends so that your favorite movie partner is immortalized with the title of protagonist of the best romantic comedy of all time!
Warner Bros. Images
Crazy Rich Asians
Based on the popular book of the same name, Crazy Rich Asians Follow Rachel Chu on her trip to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family, only to discover that they are one of the richest families in the country.
As you put it in the spotlight, you should try to maintain your sense of self while trying to fit in, and learn if that is what you want.
Netflix
To all the boys I've loved before
Imagine if your crush learned all his secrets, the deepest thoughts about them. Now, imagine if five of your lovers learned that!
In To all the boys I've loved before, also based on a popular book, that is exactly what happens to Lara Jean after her younger sister sends love letters that Lara wrote, but never sent, to her lovers. Including one for his older sister's ex.
To avoid confronting him, Lara establishes a false relationship with Peter Kavinsky, another of the recipients of the letter, but as his false relationship progresses, real feelings develop.
Suzanna Hannover / Universal Studios
Pregnant
This hilarious and star-filled romantic comedy played what it would be if two very different people ended up having a baby after an overnight adventure.
Courtesy of Warner Brothers.
Crazy stupid love
Grab the scarves, because this touching film that interconnects so many love stories still impacts us directly.
After Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) discovers that his wife has cheated on him, recruits playboy Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling) to help you become a success with the ladies.
Meanwhile, Jacob's player trends derail when he meets Hannah (Emma Stone) and watching the two recreate the Dirty Dancing Lift remains our favorite Stone / Gosling collaboration.
Snap Stills / Shutterstock
When Harry met Sally
The romantic comedy par excellence starring Meg Ryan Y Billy Crystal It is still one of our favorite stories about two friends who end up falling for each other.
We will have what she is having.
Nicole Rivelli / Apatow / Kobal / Shutterstock
The great sick
Based on the real life love story of Emily V. Gordon Y Kumail Nanjiani, The great sick He follows Kumail, a comedian who falls in love with Emily after meeting at one of his shows, even though he is worried about what his traditional Muslim family thinks of her.
However, when Emily suddenly falls into a coma, Kumail is getting closer and closer to her parents and reconciles the relationship with her while everyone waits to see if she will succeed.
Paramount pictures
How to lose a boy in 10 days
Council columnist Andie and marketing executive Ben try to impress their respective bosses. Andie is working on an article about how you can get a man away while Ben tries to show that he can make any woman fall in love with him.
The two begin to date together, without realizing the other's hidden motives, but things get complicated when real feelings begin to develop.
Mark Lipson / Kushner-Locke / Ignite / Kobal / Shutterstock
But I am a cheerleader
In this satirical romantic comedy, Megan (Natasha Lyonne) is sent to a gay conversion camp after her religious parents are worried that she may be a lesbian.
While at the camp, Megan initially tries to follow the program, but begins to agree with her and her sexuality as she begins to fall in love with another female camper.
Images of Fox Searchlight (2009)
(500) summer days
As the narrator says at the beginning of this movie, this is not a love story.
But it's still a sweet, fun and heartbreaking representation of what seems to fall in love with someone who isn't your person and what you can learn along the way.
Universal paintings
It's complicated
After jakeAlec Baldwin) leave Jane (Meryl streep) with another woman, she swears as a friend.
However, when she goes on an affair with her ex-husband, now married, things get complicated both for her family and for Adam (Steve Martin), who also falls in love with Jane.
Barry Wetcher / Columbia / Kobal / Shutterstock
Hitch
Hitch (Will Smith) is a successful dating coach who has his most difficult client so far (Kevin James) in your hands.
While Hitch tries to teach his clumsy protected, he begins to fall in love with another woman named Sara (Eva Mendes) but deviates from his game when his usual charms don't seem to work in it.
Sarah Shatz / Netflix
Someone great
Somehow, this movie is the anti-romantic comedy, as it begins with a break between Jenny, a journalist, and her boyfriend after she gets a job to move to San Francisco.
However, the movie is still full of fun moments and romantic memories as we watch Jenny and her two best friends navigate a crazy last night in New York City before leaving.
Ben Rothstein / 20th Century Fox
Love simon
Simon (Nick Robinson) is a locked-up gay teenager who is increasingly in love with his friend by unknown correspondence.
However, when a classmate learns about Simon's sexuality and love letters, he threatens to take it out unless he is able to successfully establish it with Simon's friend, Abby.
Simon faces having to lie to his friends to keep his secret and, as the film unfolds, he learns about the value of having true friendships and the audacity to accept himself to find love.
Tristar images
Insomnia in Seattle
After Sam's son, Jonah, calls a radio show that wants a new wife for his father, hundreds of women fall in love with the architect, including Annie Reed.
Annie writes to Sam to meet her on the observation deck of the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day, and the rest is happily ever after.
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
You've got mail
The owner of a local bookstore, Kathleen Kelly, disagrees with the owner of the corporate book chain Joe Fox, which makes them sworn enemies.
However, as far as they know, they have been writing to each other through an anonymous romance on the Internet, and when the time comes for the realization of this film, tears flow.
Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection
Just friends
Chris Brander has finally made him a successful music manager after being tortured by his high school classmates. Then, he is horrified when his flight is diverted back to his hometown during the holidays.
While there, he meets his best childhood friend and crushes Jamie forever, and all the reinvention he has done on himself flies out the window while he tries to conquer her.
Universal paintings
Along came Polly
This neurotic love story focuses on Rubén (Ben Stiller), a risk analyst, while striving to try new things when he starts dating Polly (Jennifer Aniston), which is much more spontaneous than ever.
However, when Polly discovers that Reuben has chosen her instead of her ex, partly due to a risk assessment formula, she leaves and Rebuen has to leave to recover her.
Touchstone Images
Beautiful woman
Big mistake, huge!
You already know this classic, where Vivian, a sex worker, and her client, Edward, begin to fall in love with each other after spending time together in Los Angeles.
But despite our many re-watches, we still never fail to laugh and cry in one of the most defining films of the genre.
New Line Cinema
Wedding singer
When a wedding singer with bad luck (Adam Sandler) falls in love with Julia, there is only one problem: she is ready to get married.
He must work against the clock so she falls in love with him before she walks down the hall.
Columbia / Simon Mein
The holidays
Quick, book an Airbnb!
At least, that's what you'll want to do after seeing the house exchange romance The holidays, where two women change places during the holidays to get away from their respective situations just to find themselves in other new fun and flirtatious ones.
Ed Araquel / Netflix
You will always be my maybe
The best childhood friends, Sasha and Marcus, reconnect when Sasha, a famous chef, returns home to launch her last restaurant.
This fun and funny movie features fun co-stars (and a great surprise cameo) while exploring realistic struggles when a partner doesn't want to settle for his ambitions.
Touchtone
Sweet home Alabama
You can't ride two horses with just one ass!
In this enchanted romantic comedy from the south, fashion designer Melanie (Reese witherspoon) returns to Alabama to get her separated husband to finally sign their divorce papers so she can be free to marry her new fiance.
However, the longer he is back home with his roots, the more he questions which path of life is really right for her.
Netflix
Set it up
Work can be ruthless, especially if your boss only cares about your job.
That is why Harper and Charlie, two assistants, decide to use all the profound information they know about their superiors to establish them in a relationship that will free their personal time.
Along the way, however, Harper begins to wonder if what they are doing is correct and Charlie begins to question his own unsatisfactory romantic relationship as his friendship with Harper flourishes.
Universal paintings
Derailed train
Amy (Amy Schumer) is a magazine writer who swore not to be monogamy for years that her father instilled in her that relationships cannot work.
However, while profiling a charming sports doctor (Bill hader), Amy begins to fall in love and considers whether she should grow or continue with her parties.
Universal
The best man
Chaos occurs after Harper (Taye Diggs) launches a bestselling novel that relies freely on the life of his friend, forcing them to face truths that have been hiding from each other.
Miramax
She is all that
After Zach is abandoned by his girlfriend by a reality television star, he takes on the challenge of turning the most nerdy outcast in school into a popular girl.
Of course, things get complicated as you develop feelings for her, and also when her secret is revealed.
Universal paintings
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
After being abandoned without ceremonies by superstar Sarah Marshall (Kirsten bell), Peter (Jason Segel) goes to Hawaii to relax, only to meet her recent ex with her new boyfriend.
Befriends the hotel employee (Mila Kunis) to help him not to think about sharing the same resource with his old love, and in the process of overcoming his ex, he begins to open up to a new love while improving himself.
20th Century Fox
Never been Kissed
Josie Gellerdrew Barrymore) is covertly sent to his former high school to investigate adolescent culture, but encounters an obstacle in his plan when he is triggered by his own bad memories of his time at school and when his brother infiltrates the clique of great kids.
Meanwhile, Josie also faces a moral dilemma when she falls in love with her English teacher.
Columbia Images
13 reaching 30
All that Jenna Rink, 13, wants to be is thirty and flirtatious and prosperous, and gets that desire thanks to a little magic dust.
Now, a successful editor of a magazine in New York, Jenna begins to wonder if this is really the life she wanted after reconnecting with Matty, her best childhood friend who has always been in love with her.
20th century fox
27 dresses
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride!
Katherine Heigl, one of the queens of romantic comedy in the mid-2000s, stars in this movie as Jane, a woman who has been at 27 weddings as a bridesmaid and is now looking at another when her sister engages with the man of the Jane's dreams.
Meanwhile, Jane approaches Kevin, whose secret secretary works at an angle on her frequent status as a bridesmaid.
Universal Studies
The diaryof Bridget Jones
After deciding to take control of his life, Bridget Jones keeps an obscene diary next to his story next to the bed that tells everything from sex to food and the men he can't choose.
Gold circle movies
My big greek wedding
After Toula meets Ian, a handsome teacher, falls in love, her family is relieved that her perpetually single daughter has found a man.
That is, until they find out that it is not a little Greek.
Touchstone images
The proposal
In this star-filled romantic comedy, Margaret (Sandra Bullock) faces deportation to Canada until she claims to be committed to Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), your assistant who can't stand it.
We love that enemies become lovers, and this is one of the funniest there is.
20th Century Fox
there is something about Mary
After Ted tries for the second time to get Mary, the date of his dreams, he must pass by Pat, the private detective he had hired to meet Mary until he decided to go for her.
Touchstone images
10 things I hate about you
Kat has no interest in dating, but her older sister, Bianca, disagrees with that, since the rules of her house are that until Kat has an appointment, nobody in the house can do it.
Then, she tries to establish her marginalized sister with the new student Patrick. And despite her best efforts, Kat is in love with the new and beautiful arrival.
Working Title Films / Rank Film Distributors
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Charles and Carrie meet at a wedding and fall in love, only for the latter to leave for the United States.
Their paths continue to cross, as they guessed, four weddings and a funeral, which makes them wonder what it could be if it was the right time.