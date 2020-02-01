Rom-Com movie tournament: First round! Vote for your favorite to move forward

Everything is fair in love and war!

Therefore, it is appropriate that we begin our first romantic comedy tournament today.

As we enter February, love is in our minds with Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, so, of course, we are loading our Netflix tails with many laugh movies that also make us reach handkerchiefs with their happy forever.

So which one is the best of all time? That is up to you to decide!

We are going to put this to a vote to declare a winner, and the only way for a movie to advance is to be in the top percentile in each round until we see three movies that show the final title.

We have reduced the field to our 36 favorite romantic comedies and now is the time for you to sound!

Check out the films in contention below, ranging from touching teenage romances to classics from which we can recite each line.