Reginae Carter adds this impressive concert to her resume: Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson's daughter won the Internet with these fierce photos

Reginae Carter, who is the 21-year-old daughter of legendary rapper Lil Wayne and reality show star Toya Johnson, has gotten a new concert.

The young television personality has revealed that she is the new ambassador of the Rihanna brand, Savage x Fenty, and did so with some stunning lingerie photos.

Reginae showed her killer curves in a pink creation and later in a peacock-inspired creation. The sexy and fierce photos received tons of praise from their millions of fans.

In Reginae related news, he recently did an interview where he talked about the pros and cons of having famous parents.

The star of YOU. & Tiny: Friends and family hustle and bustle saying Atlanta Black Star this: “With school, I feel that school is not for everyone. But I am a school advocate. (…) I always had good grades, I always did what I had to do, but school was never for me. I always had to think that the teachers didn't like me because my dad or my mom or the kids didn't love me because I understood this. So school was different for me. It was not my forte. But I just had to do what I had to do because my parents (are) great in education. That's why I'm great in education. "

The model continued to reveal: "My father always tells me that there is nothing more beautiful than an educated black woman."

She also shared: "My dad is, you know, the OG, so everyone says," Oh, I don't want to talk to her. There is a certain respect you should have when you come to me, so it is as if people do not want to deal with all that. You have to deal with my dad, and then you have to deal with my godfather … It's too much. "

Reginae said the following about her love life: “As long as you respect me, take care of me, make me happy, my parents are good and you won't do anything crazy that can get me into trouble. "

Reginae is taking her brand to new heights with these types of guarantees. It will be interesting to see if you get more offers in the coming months.



