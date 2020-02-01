Rasheeda Frost fans get scared: "Why did you cut your hair?"

Rasheeda Frost shared a photo this morning in which she shows a new hairstyle and looks beautiful. Check out his new black bob below.

‘Good morning from me and from my side, bob wig 🤣🤣🤣 hair of @diamonddynastyvirginhair Ras’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

A follower praised this wig and said: looks It looks so natural. I love it "and someone else got scared, believing she cut her beautiful long hair:" Why did you cut your long hair? "

A follower said: "I was about to say why you cut your beautiful hair, it looks so natural ❤️" and someone else posted this: "You look like you're fresh 23 with a young and beautiful look."

Somoene wrote: ‘I had to drink twice, I thought you were Porsha. Beauty suits you, "and a fan told the Chief:" I love ❤️ real hair, but I know you get tired because my hair was long and I cut it. "

Another commenter said: “ That's because some people can say they don't know anything about 🤦🏽‍♀️😂😂 you look beautiful hun @ rasheeda & # 39 ;, and someone else praised Rasheeda too: & # 39; I love your energy and @kandi really encourages me to do better and live life without regrets, I love you guys.

An Instagram installer said: ‘You always look so natural in your wigs. Thank you for sharing your many looks with us. ❤️ ’and another person wrote: ras @rasheeda Very pretty my sister. It looks like your real hair. It fits your face. God bless you. 😊😊 ’

Another fan thought Rasheeda cut her hair: ‘Girl … For a minute I thought you cut your real hair, it looks so natural. @rasheeda. "

Rasheeda recently celebrated Kirk Frost's birthday, and made sure to share an emotional message and more photos on his social media account to mark the event.

People were happy to see these two still together, and they made sure to tell Rasheeda this in the comments.



