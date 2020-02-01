Rapper PnB Rock arrested after a reckless street race

%MINIFYHTML90b03e3f1dd89026a98935d6e0cd1bde11% %MINIFYHTML90b03e3f1dd89026a98935d6e0cd1bde12%

The kicker & # 39; Fleek & # 39; Destroy your vehicle in a dangerous street race after hitting three parked cars and injuring a woman who is reportedly inside one of the parked vehicles.

Rapper PnB Rock He was arrested after crashing into three cars and destroying his BMW during a street race.

According to TMZ, the star was reserved for driving under the influence of Burbank, California, after officers saw him crashing into a row of parked cars.

The sources claimed that the police observed the white BMW sedan, driven by the hitmaker "Fleek", running a blue and silver Rolls Royce Wraith last weekend on a local street, before crashing into three parked cars, turning one of his side.

Reportedly, there was a woman in one of the vehicles, but she escaped with minor injuries, sources confirmed.

The agents reportedly found marijuana on his person, which was below the legal limit, but reserved for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving recklessly. He was later released on bail of $ 100,000.

The other driver escaped from the police.