Rapper Mase To Diddy: You stole me … then you called him & # 39; Black Excellence & # 39 ;!

The former Bad Boy rapper, Mase, will be released to explain exactly how he says: Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs stole it.

According to Mase, Diddy tricked him into signing the rights to all his music, for only $ 20,000. And now Diddy refuses to sell them, even for $ 2 million.

Mase was activated on Sunday, after Diddy delivered a "pro-black,quot; speech at the Grammys, where Diddy criticized "other ethnicities,quot; for "taking advantage,quot; of black artists.

But according to Mase, Diddy did exactly that and called him "Black Excellence."

He wrote:

@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how you are now for the artist and how the artist should regain control. Then I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before asking other ethnicities to do us good, we must do better as black people. Especially the creators.

And more:

His knowledgeable business practices have continued to deliberately starve his artist and have been extremely unfair to the same artist who helped him obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, I still received my publication from 24 years ago in which you gave me $ 20k. What makes you never want to work with you like any artist would not do it after knowing that someone is stealing and staining your name when you do not want to comply with their horrendous business model.

Mase had more to say: