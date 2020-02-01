Rapper Mase To Diddy: You stole me … then you called him & # 39; Black Excellence & # 39 ;!

The former Bad Boy rapper, Mase, will be released to explain exactly how he says: Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs stole it.

According to Mase, Diddy tricked him into signing the rights to all his music, for only $ 20,000. And now Diddy refuses to sell them, even for $ 2 million.

Mase was activated on Sunday, after Diddy delivered a "pro-black,quot; speech at the Grammys, where Diddy criticized "other ethnicities,quot; for "taking advantage,quot; of black artists.

