R. Kelly is going through a new public relations nightmare for this reason and from a very unlikely source

R. Kelly is in a lot of trouble or is going through a real public relations nightmare now that his ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, has reunited with his family.

Azriel, who once defended Kelly and her actions, is now doing paid interviews where she claims that he is a monster who abused her and many others.

The 22-year-old sat with him UK sun, where he confessed that Kelly used strange tactics to blackmail the woman he abuses.

The aspiring singer declared: “I think there are hundreds of victims out there. Robert has girlfriends living; He has a girlfriend in every city. He has adventures in all cities. There are generally three main cities in each state. So, three times 50, that lets you know how many women there are probably and that that probably doesn't even hit the spot. "

The Baltimore artist went on to say: “Personally, if I had done something like that, I would be very embarrassed to introduce myself. Fortunately, I have never been in that situation. But have I seen it done to other women? If I have."

He also revealed that Kelly had physically and mentally abused her because he was talking to a friend.

He said Kelly hit her with a shoe and continued detailing the abuse: “I was hit with a shoe, a size 12, the Nike Air Force One shoe for hours. And he hit me everywhere, felt like hours, and was covered in hives from the neck down. Then, he went in there, apologized, sobbed and cried, and did his best to make me feel as if I were so sincere. Sexual abuse happened regularly. "

He concluded by saying: "It was easier to please him than to be beaten every two days."

A fan had this reaction: “You are a beautiful young woman, so I'm glad you came home. Do not let any negative comments steal your joy. Love, peace and healing, I pray for you.

Another person said: “He is looking for his currency anyway, since he is in jail. She needs a job, I know Robert didn't leave her, no money will be useful. "

This sponsor shared: "You could have left a long time ago … but instead you stayed …". You have the opportunity to seek help right now, but instead you got into social networks with this fake agenda … you want so much attention … you intentionally did an advertising trick … so you can have all eyes on you … I recommend that you seek professional help … because you obviously have mental problems. "

Kelly is behind bars after being beaten with multiple charges of sexual abuse.



