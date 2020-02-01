Printable Super Bowl grid for 49ers vs. Chiefs in 2020

%MINIFYHTMLbfccbab3dcf71cae7ef63702fae431b611% %MINIFYHTMLbfccbab3dcf71cae7ef63702fae431b612%

The 2020 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without the Super Bowl squares?

Whether you're organizing a group of offices or being forced to buy a square at your party, a Super Bowl grid is a fun way to involve both football fans and people in your group who only care about Shakira's part-time performance. You could earn some money and play in a group of Super Bowl squares does not require any real knowledge of the Chiefs or the 49ers. – Just a little luck in the draw.

You are reading this article because you need to have a grid of Super Bowl squares in your hands. In addition to the printable grid below, you will also find tips and guides on other ways to bet on Super Bowl 54, including upgrade fees and prop bets.

Then, without further ado, scroll down, download the PDF and click print.

MORE: Here are the best numbers to get in the Super Bowl squares

2020 Printable Super Bowl Pictures

You can download your Super Bowl square grid by clicking here.

How do Super Bowl squares work?

Then you have printed your Super Bowl square grid. Do you need a hand to fill it? Bill Bender of Sporting News explains everything you need to know about running or participating in a group of Super Bowl squares in this guide. He also collected data on which combinations of numbers are statistically proven to pay more often.

