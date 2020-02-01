Princess Love Norwood throws this bomb on her relationship with Ray J

It seems that Ray J will have to work harder to recover his wife, Princess Love Norwood.

The couple separated at the end of 2019, just a few days before Princess Love, gave birth to their son, Epik Ray Norwood, on December 30, 2019.

The couple also shares a 20-month-old daughter, Melody Norwood. While the couple has been living under the same roof, through social networks, Princesse Love confirmed that they are not together.

Check out the exchange below:

A fan had this reaction to the matter: “Damn. They are on and off more than my light switch. Lmao, that question was asked just to clear the air.

Another commenter stated this: "Of all the questions submitted, that is what you choose to answer and then you want to know why everyone is in your business 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️."

This person stated: "She knew what that nigguh was like when she married him 🤷🏼‍♀️ they don't change sister. Sister, he was supposed to be the problem, save your business for you. 🤦🏾‍♀️"

A fourth social media user wrote: “It means it takes time, so I have to give it time to think. I hope she's okay. Why even answer that question period 😩 keep all your martial affairs in the house 🙄 Sad and even sadder that it becomes the business of the world! How can black families not in that program simply be HEALTHY for once! "

In a recent interview, Ray J said he still has a determined heart to win his wife.

He said Hollywood life: “The main thing I see is to be a good father. I just had another baby. I had a baby and my daughter is one, and he is right behind her. So being the best father is everything. "

He added: "There are many more diapers that we have to change and many more nights late. But well, everything is worth it. I am changing like a hundred diapers every two days. I change my daughter's diapers, because my son is a newborn and my wife has this little routine. So I let her do that until I reach a certain age, then I'll start with him. But now I'm assigned to my daughter. "

He concluded by saying, "I think I'm going to have to step it up in a few months. Now that my wife had the baby and it's done, and that the process is over, we should focus on raising the children. But then we have to start giving it back. again. And I have to make sure that she is loved, and that she is treated that way. I mean, I definitely have to step it up. "

Will the couple be together again?



