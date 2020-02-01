Princess Love insists that she and Ray J are not together

WENN / Winston Burris

Before her statement, her rapper husband said in an interview that they are "standing", but decide to focus their attention on their children, Melody Love and Epik Ray Norwood.

Even if Princess love Y J ray It seems to have repaired their relationship, the truth is not like what people see in public. First "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Beauty recently held a question and answer session with her Instagram followers, and one asked about the couple's relationship status, and her response was surprising.

In response to someone who asked: "R and you and Ray-j still together," Princess made it clear: "Not at this time …". Then he added: "Right now we are focused on children." Apparently, Ray J had said similar things before, when he sat down for an interview with In Touch Weekly. At that time, he told the gossip site that they are currently "detained."

He added: "We love each other and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now children are the only thing that matters. In relationships, you know you have ups and downs, so I think we just have to make sure through the ups and downs, which at this time we stand together to make sure the children are safe, happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm. "

The drama of Ray and Princess's relationship began after the latter accused her rapper husband of leaving her and her daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas without being able to return home. He later conducted an Instagram Live session where he talked about the problems in his marriage, claiming that Ray "had been entertaining someone."

However, the two later made people believe they had reconciled after Ray published images of him accompanying the pregnant star in a maternity session. He later declared his love for the princess by announcing the arrival of his second son: "I love you @mzprincesslove, so proud of you. The strongest women in the world and the mother of my children."