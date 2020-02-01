Preview of the match – France Women vs England

%MINIFYHTMLe87ef9d55e57012d0c8708b5f2492cce11% %MINIFYHTMLe87ef9d55e57012d0c8708b5f2492cce12%

Watch France vs England in the Six Nations of Women live on Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145) starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday





The Red Roses begin their Six Nations campaign with possibly their most difficult game as they head to Pau to face France.

They beat France twice in November, including their first victory on French soil in seven years with a 20-10 victory at the Stade Michelin.

They continued with a narrow victory of 17-15 a week later at Exeter, thanks to a last-minute attempt by Lydia Thompson.

While confidence may be high in the camp, Hunt knows that England must be ready for the physicist in France.

"This game suits us first," Hunt admitted in the Will Greenwood podcast.

"We feel that all the pressure is in France. Obviously we beat them in the double header last year and in the whole post-match they talked about revenge and said that Le Crunch would come!

"We are in good shape and we just want to go out and act, we are really anxious about that! Against France we know that it is always a great physical test, so we would have prepared a lot for that."

Hunt also admits that while focusing on the Six Nations, the Red Roses are also being built towards the 2021 World Cup and that every performance is being built towards that competition.

"I know this is a bit boring, but we just want to be the best version of us: we will win the title, not defend it."

"All the players also have their hearts set on the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand and we know that to have a shot and take the big guns we have to be properly in our form. Every time we go out to the field like England, we want to be sure That we are doing great performances.

Abby Dow in action for England

England named an experienced team with Hunt getting the go-ahead to start with their 51st cap. They have a lot of power in front to physically face France with Hannah Botterman and Poppy Cleall, who will be important for England.

There is a lot of depth in the bank with Sarah Bern and Vickii Cornborough probably playing their part in a blunt clash.

England also has great attack power with Jess Breach, Abby Dow and Sarah McKenna making a dangerous back three. World Rugby player of the year Emily Scarratt is associated with Zoe Harrison in the center, while Katy Daley-McLean's tactical medium will be crucial on Sunday.

Pauline Bourdon starts in shirt No. 10 for France

Daley-McLean will face Pauline Bourdon, who was handed the No. 10 shirt for France.

Bourdon, nominated for the Women's World Rugby Player of the Year 15 in 2019, usually plays in the scrum half but will take the reins in the fly half, combined with the Laure Sansus scrum half.

The always dangerous Jessy Tremouliere starts in the back-back and England will have to be careful with its deep attacks.

French defense Jessy Tremouliere in action

In the lead, France has selected a very experienced group, however, England will seek to target the young but promising Madoussou Fall padlock, which will win its fifth cap on Sunday.

France: 15 Jessy Trémoulière, 14 Caroline Boujard, 13 Camille Boudaud, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 11 Cyrielle Banet, 10 Pauline Bourdon, 9 Laure Sansus, 1 Lise Arricastre, 2 Agathe Sochat, 3 Annaëlle Deshaye 4 Audrey Forlani, 5 Madoussou Fall, 6 Céline Férer , 7 Gaëlle Hermet (c), 8 Romane Ménager

Replacements: 16 Caroline Thomas, 17 Maïlys Traoré, 18 Clara Joyeux, 19 Safi N & # 39; Diaye, 20 Julie Annery, 21 Morgane Peyronnet, 22 Nassira Kondé, 23 Marine Ménager.

Red roses: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Zoe Harrison, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Vickii Cornborough, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Harriet Millar-Mills, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Leanne Riley, 22 Amber Reed, 23 Emily Scott.