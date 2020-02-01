Preview of the match – France vs England

Will England start its Six Nations campaign with a victory? Follow our blog live on Sunday from 2 p.m.





Charles Ollivon and Owen Farrell pose with the Six Nations trophy

England opens its challenge for the Guinness Six Nations title against France in Paris on Sunday as tournament favorites.

They may not have won the title since 2017, but their performance in the World Cup, especially that The game against New Zealand has the bookmakers who give them the title in 2020.

England may have fallen into the final hurdle against South Africa, but Eddie Jones has maintained faith in most of the team that lost the Rugby World Cup final in November.

George Furbank wins his first cap when placed in the full back position, while support Joe Marler and Charlie Ewels' block are the other two players that didn't start against the Springboks.

England has an experienced team with 675 games between them, while the new coach of France, Fabian Galthie, has chosen young people over the experience. There are four limitless players: two on the side and two on the reserves and another six with three limits or less. Only four players have reached 30 caps, with the center Gael Fickou the only one that has 50.

Eddie Jones warned the young people to expect a brutal welcome to the testing ground, and Galthie replied that Les Bleus will fight fire with fire.

Here we look at five conversation points in the game.

Furbank the future at fifteen

George Furbank will be tested by the French media

Eddie Jones has taken a bold step by launching backless George Furbank, fullback, in the Stade de France match. Furbank's dynamic career skills as part of a roaming summary have been critical to Saints' resurgence this season, but his lack of international experience will surely be the target of French runners Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

Time is running out for Daly's experiment

England is very aware of the threat posed by South Africa, says Elliot Daly

The safest option once Anthony Watson had been ruled out by a calf injury would have been to retain Elliot Daly in the full-back position, but the tactic of playing the center-wing outside at 15 seems to be over. Daly was never convinced of a position he has held since June 2018 and his below-average appearance in the final World Cup defeat to South Africa is likely to be his final outing there.

Brutal Eddie

Eddie Jones has "confused,quot; the French with his brutal comments

Jones caused a stir in France after demanding England to produce "physical brutality,quot; rugby on Sunday. The controversy is about the connotations of the word brutal, which when translated means "violent." France coach Fabien Galthie and manager Raphael Ibáñez have responded, but Jones does not apologize and states that "I should translate it in a better way."

"Someone asked me how we were going to play. What did you want me to say? Are we going to have a cup of tea? It's called Le Crunch, isn't it?

"There is a reason for that. Great rivalry, historical rivalry. It's a battle for supremacy, so we were anxious for it. I'm sure France is too."

Continuing his fair discussion with a French journalist questioning the use of the word brutality, Jones added: "I'm just stating the fact of how we want to play rugby, and that's what rugby is all about. It's been since I saw the game and it will be as long as I watch the game. "

World Cup hangover?

Will England continue to suffer the final defeat of the World Cup?

A 32-12 clash by the Springboks led Japan 2019 to a heartbreaking conclusion as the team that had dismantled Australia and New Zealand in the previous rounds was defeated in Yokohama. The defeat has been thoroughly debated, but the extent of the scars will only be evident in the Stade de France.

Evolution not revolution

Virimi Vakatawa has been awesome for Racing 92 this season

France's brave new era is not a radical review by its head coach Galthie, which had been previously announced. There are nine survivors of the initial XV that beat Wales in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in October, including

Ntamack and Dupont and the devastating center of Virimi Vakatawa. The bottom line is bristling with threats of attack, but if there is a weakness, it may be in front in the form of a low power pack.

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Anthony Dupont, 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jefferson Poirot, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Boris Palu, 20. Cameron Woki, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Matthieu Jalibert, 23. Vincent Rattez

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Jonny May, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Kruis, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Ollie Devotee, 23 Jonathan Joseph.