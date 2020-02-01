Porsha Williams' fiance Dennis McKinley is livid when he is accused of having a secret baby

%MINIFYHTML6ca77b2a04c434d021e4093ae9fe5c3411% %MINIFYHTML6ca77b2a04c434d021e4093ae9fe5c3412%

Instagram

Dennis McKinley is furious with one of his Instagram followers who claims he has another son who has been hiding public opinion after rumors that he cheated on his fiancée.

Up News Info –

Porsha Williams& # 39; promised Dennis McKinley He was accused of fathering a baby with another woman. The accusation came when he allegedly went through a bad time with his future girlfriend after rumors that he cheated on her.

McKinley posted a photo with baby Pilar, her daughter with her fiancé Porsha. He gave a big smile as he held the baby in his arms, but one of his followers ruined the mood by claiming he had another child he had been hiding from the public.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML6ca77b2a04c434d021e4093ae9fe5c3413% %MINIFYHTML6ca77b2a04c434d021e4093ae9fe5c3414%

"She's an adorable baby, but remember you have two!" The commentator wrote. McKinley was furious when he responded vehemently: "Shit, I don't have two," before telling the fan to "shut up."

Dennis McKinley reacts to the baby's secret accusation

In 2019, McKinley admitted to having slept with another woman behind Porsha's back while she was pregnant with her daughter. They later separated after she gave birth to her son.

"After hearing what I needed to hear, I got up and ran away. At that time, I didn't want to hear anything else because, for me, I had just heard my fiance say that he actually had sex with someone while I was taking our son "I didn't want to hear anything else. I didn't need to hear anything else, nothing to say. I didn't need to know the reasons. I didn't need to know anything else," she said.

Despite his claims that he's done with him, "The true housewives of Atlanta"The star finally brought him back.

Months later, history repeated itself. It is rumored that he got into another woman's DM and then had a nightly meeting with her and several other women. He vehemently denied the accusations, while Porsha sparked split rumors with a "tell everything" note.

However, he still left a favorable comment about his recent publication. "#GirlDad," commented on his photo with his daughter, joining the trend that celebrated the relationship of parents with their daughters after the anchor of ESPN Elle duncan he remembered how late Kobe Bryant I loved being the father of four girls.