By Ali Stafford
Last update: 02/02/20 4:38 am
Tony Finau posted a 62 ghost-free to take a lead shot in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Finau mixed seven birdies with an eagle in TPC Scottsdale to reach 16 bass and a free kick from Webb Simpson, who fired a hole in one in par 12 of 12.
Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland
Overnight leader, JB Holmes, is two strokes back in a third portion next to Hudson Swafford, while Xander Schauffele charged a ghost-free 66 to join Adam Long and Scott Pierce three out of the rhythm.
"Today I hit him well from the tee and it took pressure from other parts of my game," Finau said. "I did some putts early and I felt pretty good all day."
Finau made birdies on two of his three initial holes and followed consecutive gains from the eighth by holing a 30-foot foot from the fringe at 12 and driving a 20-foot eagle into the next five pair.
The American tapped after losing his eagle attempt at 15 and hit his five-foot start shot to set another birdie, while Simpson followed a nine 32 front with a 20-foot gain at 11 with an ace Unlikely in the next.
The hole in one of Simpson's caused a race that saw him make consecutive gains from day 14, only for him to bogey in the penultimate hole of his seven under 64.
Swafford signed for a bogey-free 66 to reach 14 bass with Holmes, who mixed five birdies with two imperfections, while Schauffele has a new shot after birdie in three of his last six holes.
PGA Live Golf Tour
February 2, 2020, 6:00 p.m.
Live
Who will win the Waste Management Phoenix Open? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 6 p. M. In Sky Sports Golf and 7.30 p. M. In Sky Sports Main Event.