Phoenix Open: Tony Finau one ahead of Webb Simpson in TPC Scottsdale | Golf news

A look at the best of the action of the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Tony Finau posted a 62 ghost-free to take a lead shot in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Finau mixed seven birdies with an eagle in TPC Scottsdale to reach 16 bass and a free kick from Webb Simpson, who fired a hole in one in par 12 of 12.

Overnight leader, JB Holmes, is two strokes back in a third portion next to Hudson Swafford, while Xander Schauffele charged a ghost-free 66 to join Adam Long and Scott Pierce three out of the rhythm.

"Today I hit him well from the tee and it took pressure from other parts of my game," Finau said. "I did some putts early and I felt pretty good all day."

Finau is pursuing his second PGA Tour title

Finau made birdies on two of his three initial holes and followed consecutive gains from the eighth by holing a 30-foot foot from the fringe at 12 and driving a 20-foot eagle into the next five pair.

The American tapped after losing his eagle attempt at 15 and hit his five-foot start shot to set another birdie, while Simpson followed a nine 32 front with a 20-foot gain at 11 with an ace Unlikely in the next.

1:16 Webb Simpson lit the third round at the Phoenix Open with an impressive hole in one at TPC Scottsdale. Webb Simpson lit the third round at the Phoenix Open with an impressive hole in one at TPC Scottsdale.

The hole in one of Simpson's caused a race that saw him make consecutive gains from day 14, only for him to bogey in the penultimate hole of his seven under 64.

Swafford signed for a bogey-free 66 to reach 14 bass with Holmes, who mixed five birdies with two imperfections, while Schauffele has a new shot after birdie in three of his last six holes.

Who will win the Waste Management Phoenix Open?