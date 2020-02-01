Pep Guardiola fears the & # 39; failure & # 39; of the Manchester City Champions League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3a9f79ee5c416b2bdc5aa0d3533e75ca11% %MINIFYHTML3a9f79ee5c416b2bdc5aa0d3533e75ca12%





Pep Guardiola fears being considered a failure at Manchester City if he doesn't win the Champions League there

Pep Guardiola states that he will be considered a failure in Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League during his time there.

Guardiola has won five major trophies since taking over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, including two Premier League titles, but so far they have not been able to convert the national domain into European silverware.

The city has not yet progressed beyond the quarterfinals of Europe's elite competition under Guardiola, after being knocked out by Monaco, Liverpool and Tottenham in the last three seasons.

Guardiola won the competition twice in Barcelona, ​​but could not repeat that feat in Bayern Munich, with his stay in the German club considered by some as a disappointment, despite leading his team to three successive crowns of the Bundesliga

"Of course, we will not only be judged by the way we play, but also by the titles we win. That is the truth. It's as simple as that," he said before Sunday's game with Tottenham. Live in Sky Sports.

"Last year was extraordinary for us, but people say: & # 39; But you didn't win the Champions League & # 39 ;.

"That is why I will be judged, if we do not win in my last period here, I will be a failure here. I know."

"But I enjoy working with my players and my players still win a lot of games. Winning in a way is what helps you win the titles and we think we can play that way. We'll see it at the end."