Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters separate only 12 days after their surprise wedding!

It hasn't been two weeks since Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters got married, but it seems that the two are already getting divorced! The actress turned to social networks to share the news with her followers and ask them for "support."

They may have been friends for many, many years, but when it came to their marriage, it only lasted 12 days!

In a statement for THR, Pamela said: ‘I was moved by the warm reception of Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support, as we take some time to reevaluate what we want from life and from others. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. "

In addition, a source also tells HollywoodLife that the actress "asked for a break to think a little more about this."

As you probably know, this shocking information comes after it was confirmed that they had married in a small and intimate Malibu ceremony on January 20.

Among the few guests, his sons attended with former Tommy Lee, Brandon and Dylan, as well as Jon's daughters and his ex-wife.

Their wedding seemed really sudden, but this is not the first time they have taken their relationship a step further, since they also dated in the 1980s.

After their breakup, however, they remained friends and even live nearby in the Malibu area.

It is sad to hear that after only 12 days, they have decided to finish things.

After all, after the wedding, Jon sprouted sweetly over Pamela, saying that ‘There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could choose, but, for 35 years, I've only loved Pamela. She makes me wild, in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves to be treated. "



