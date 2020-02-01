Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters separate 12 days after getting married

Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for Maddox Gallery Los Angeles, Vince Bucci / Getty Images
It's over between Pamela Anderson Y A star has been born producer, Jon Peters.
The famous Baywatch The actress officially quit smoking with her husband, whom she married 12 days ago at a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, California.
After the news was heard that the two decided to go their separate ways for the second time (they previously left 30 years ago), Anderson explained part of the reason for their separation.
"I was touched by the warm reception of Jon and my union," he shared in a statement to E! News. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take separate time to reassess what we want from life and others."
"Life is a journey and love is a process," the statement continued. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."
"Thank you for respecting our privacy," he said in his final statement.
In mid-January, the beloved actress and model surprised fans with their marriage. At that moment, the representative of Pamela confirmed the happy news.
Round Carmel
"They love each other very much," the representative shared.
In addition, Jon opened to The Hollywood reporter about his relationship with the 52-year-old star.
"There are beautiful girls everywhere," he explained to the publication. "I could choose, but, for 35 years, I've only loved Pamela. She drives me crazy, in a good way."
As if that wasn't sweet enough, Jon sprang from his wife and praised his talent.
"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist," he continued. "It still has to shine in a real way. There is much more than it seems, or I wouldn't love her so much."
Fans can remember that the Baywatch star was previously married to Rick Salomon (twice), Rock boy Y Tommy Leewith whom he shares two childrenBrandon Thomas Lee Y Dylan Jagger Lee.
Jon was also previously married to Henrietta Zampitella, Lesley Ann Warren, Christine Forsyth-Peters Y Mindy peters. He shares a son with Lesley:Christopher Lind Peters"Two daughters with Christine—"Caleigh Peters Y Skye peters. and two children with MindyKendyl Peters Y Jordan Peters.
I was also in a high profile relationship with Barbara Streisand.
At this time, it seems that Jon has yet to address his separation with Anderson.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.