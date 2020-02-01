Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters separate 12 days after getting married

It's over between Pamela Anderson Y A star has been born producer, Jon Peters.

The famous Baywatch The actress officially quit smoking with her husband, whom she married 12 days ago at a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, California.

After the news was heard that the two decided to go their separate ways for the second time (they previously left 30 years ago), Anderson explained part of the reason for their separation.

"I was touched by the warm reception of Jon and my union," he shared in a statement to E! News. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take separate time to reassess what we want from life and others."

"Life is a journey and love is a process," the statement continued. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."