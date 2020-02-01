Pamela Anderson and her husband separated after only two weeks of marriage

%MINIFYHTML241ded2525d430bcc6d1b4623c9f625011% %MINIFYHTML241ded2525d430bcc6d1b4623c9f625012%

The former actress of & # 39; Baywatch & # 39; and her husband Jon Peters have requested time for their marriage only 12 days after exchanging marriage vows in a discreet ceremony.

There are problems in paradise for honeymooners Pamela Anderson, 52 and Jon Peters, 74. Only twelve days after getting married in a silent ceremony in Malibu, the couple announced their separation. It is rumored that they have not even requested a marriage certificate.

"I was touched by the warm welcome of Jon and my union," Pamela said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take separate time to reassess what we want from life and others."

"Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

It was the fifth wedding for both of us "Baywatch"Star and her boyfriend. The two sons of the bride and the three daughters and ex-wife of the groom Christine Forsyth-Peters attended her wedding on January 20.

Pamela Anderson and film producer Jon Peters have been dating and dating for more than three decades. Their marriage came months after they got back together after their separation from the soccer star. Adil Rami in June 2019.

Although his marriage seemed rushed, Brandon, Pamela's son from his first marriage with Tommy Lee, approved by Peters. "I am incredibly happy for my mother and Jon," he said. "They have known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in the next chapter of their lives together."