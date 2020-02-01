Owen Wilson signed for the television series & # 39; Loki & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML530836bf4eea32451e293b4f3adda1f711% %MINIFYHTML530836bf4eea32451e293b4f3adda1f712%

The voice behind Disney's Lightning McQueen will join Tom Hiddleston in a new Mouse House project developed after the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Three.

Owen wilson He goes to television to star in the next Disney movie "Loki"Serie.

Tom Hiddleston will return to interpret its main character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the Disney + program, and now the "Wedding Crashers"The actor would have been added to the cast.

Details about his role have not been revealed, but Wilson is already a member of the Disney family thanks to his voice work on "Cars"film franchise, in which he portrays the main character Lightning McQueen.

Loki will mark Wilson's first concert as a regular television, having made special appearances on shows like "Documentary now!","Tales of Radiator Springs"Y"King of the hill".

The project is one of several limited series based on MCU characters that target Disney's streaming service. Producers are also developing "Hawkeye" with Jeremy Renner"The hawk and the winter soldier" with Anthony Mackie Y Sebastian StanY "WandaVision"starring Elizabeth Olsen Y Paul Bettany.

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige He will serve as executive producer on all TV spin-offs.