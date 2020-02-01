Ole Miss vs LSU Live Stream Reddit Online TV

Tip-off is advised to start out at 1-1 a.m. CT..LSU,” rated No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, heads into the SEC Match-up 16-4 overall and 7-0 at the SEC following a 90-76 triumph over Alabama on Wednesday.

Ole Miss moves the match 10-10 overall and 16 from the SEC immediately after having a restricted 83-82 double-overtime reduction for the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday. Ole Miss has enabled 67.8 points a game to rate 143rd from the NCAA scoring shield whilst permitting opponents to take 42.6percent by the area nevertheless simplifies the margin nicely as competitions shoot only 29.9percent from outside the arc that positions 46th in faculty basketball. LSU competitions have scored 70 points each game to rate 202nd in scoring shield whilst LSU competitions are shooting 41 percent in the area along with 33.4percent from outside the arc.

Ole Miss vs LSU Live Stream Reddit Online

Ole skip is available along having a 911 document ATS over this entire year however also has fought by late with insured the disperse in only several of these past ten matches. LSU arrives using a 10-10 document ATS about this entire year however, also has fought lately also has since covered the spread in only a few of these past seven matches. Last score forecast, Ole Miss wins the match but twenty-five points will be a lot of to put into a seminar match and Ole Skip Handles the disperse using a 76-70