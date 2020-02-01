Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd has run out of bone | Soccer news







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Manchester United is "to the core,quot; and they lack energy, since they did not win for the third consecutive game of the Premier League, drawing 0-0 with Wolves.

The debut of Bruno Fernandes could not give life to United, as they could not bring Wolves down in Old Trafford, just before the winter break, since the Solskjaer team waits 16 days off.

It is a welcome break for United, having played 21 games in 69 days, and the United boss insists that trust is not a problem, but energy is.

"We have played many games in the last two months: the players have been reduced to the core, their energy levels are low and they need a break," he said. Sky Sports

He also said in his post-match press conference: "I don't think it's trust. We just won 6-0 in the cup, we beat Man City three days ago, it was energy. Lobos had 10 days off to prepare for this. We had two games, in a muddy field in Prenton Park, and emotional energy in City.

"We dominate the game again, against them, 65 percent possession, and unfortunately we do not create too many opportunities, without a little of that spark, which is natural, we are at the end of a relentless race, 18 games in two months.

"Sometimes there are games that seem a bit flat, but we still had 65 percent possession, so it is not trust, it is also energy. Therefore, rest will be used to increase energy, and also the weather will be better so we will do more finishes, movements and patterns. We look forward to the last months of the season. "

United lost the opportunity to move less than four points behind Chelsea in fourth place after their 2-2 draw with Leicester, but Solskjaer says he expected this type of game against Wolves, and admitted that they fought against a team that played so deep.

"It's not about taking advantage of here and now, that's when 38 games have gone, you must be there. Of course there will be teams that will lose points, we need to capitalize perhaps sometimes on games like this, but the Wolves want to be there too.

"We have played three games in three weeks, and we have not conceded a goal, so we are also a difficult team to take down. There are also ways to get there."

"I didn't expect much more than we did today, I have to be honest, the boys have given absolutely everything, when a team plays as deep as it became difficult today."

"The sailors must have moved the posts!"

Manchester United could not find the way beyond a resolute defense of the Wolves

United struggled to create many clear opportunities, but Solskjaer joked that gardeners must have moved the posts after Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Diogo Dalot failed the post by centimeters.

"However, someone must have moved the goal, the ground staff, I told them, half a meter to the right where Juan, Mason and Diogo had their shots, that must have happened last night!"

"Woodward had other commitments,quot;

Ed Woodward was not at Old Trafford on Saturday

There was a planned withdrawal in 68 minutes after fans criticized the board at United, but the protest was almost non-existent, and Solskjaer once again praised local fans for their support.

When asked if Ed Woodward's absence was due to the fact that the executive vice president didn't want to get away from Bruno Fernandes' debut, Solskjaer said: "No, I don't think so. He had other commitments, so that's fine."

"I must say that there has been a lot of talk about the fans before the game, and they were amazing again, supporting the team until the end, they started well and created this atmosphere. They just proved again that they are the best fans in the world."

Neville: United needs to regroup

Sky Sports & # 39; Gary Neville talking on Saturday Night Football …

"I think Manchester United needs to regroup during their winter break. It has been a difficult time for them in this last month or so and they need to get away, have a rest and prepare for the Chelsea game."

"It's a crucial game in their season. If Manchester United wins that game, they will be back in business, if they lose they are in trouble to qualify for the Champions League and maybe they will start focusing on the Europa League." as his only realistic chance of getting into that.

"Not only the players, the coaching staff has suffered a real beating in recent months. They are very inconsistent and that brings a lot of pressure. I feel that the first week off will be about rest and recovery and the second will really focus on that Chelsea game ".

Fernandes shows flashes of its quality

Bruno Fernandes made his debut against the wolves

Analysis by Nick Wright of Sky Sports

"Bruno, Bruno, Bruno,quot;, came the singing of Manchester United fans in the stands. The game had not even begun, but the mere mention of the name of his new signing by the announcer of the stadium was enough for the crowd to get going. All eyes were on Bruno Fernandes in Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old had only participated in a training session with his new teammates after his arrival of £ 68 million from Sporting Lisboa on Thursday. But it is a testament to how much this Manchester United team needs it that went straight to the initial lineup against Wolves.

In the end, his debut became another game in which Manchester United failed to find a way to beat a well-organized opponent. There can be no instant solutions to your long-standing problems. But Fernandes at least provided glimpses of how he could help them in the future.

Whats Next?

After his winter break, Manchester United will go to Chelsea on Monday night on February 17, live at Sky Sports Premier League at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the winter vacations of the Wolves are a bit shorter, and they host the Leicester on Friday night football on February 14, live at Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm.