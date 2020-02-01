Officials confirm eighth case of US coronavirus UU. In Boston

%MINIFYHTMLa17b7b44c8979b78ddce6221d5b7d53511% %MINIFYHTMLa17b7b44c8979b78ddce6221d5b7d53512%

TSR Updatez: Public health officials have confirmed an eighth case of coronavirus in the United States in a man living in Boston.

The man, in his 20s, recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, reports CNN.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission were notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. Of the positive test results on Friday night.

%MINIFYHTMLa17b7b44c8979b78ddce6221d5b7d53513% %MINIFYHTMLa17b7b44c8979b78ddce6221d5b7d53514%

The man sought medical attention when he landed in Massachusetts, health officials said. He has been isolated since then, but his few close contacts have been identified and all are being monitored for symptoms, according to a press release.

“Our priority is not only to protect and inform Boston residents, but also to help this man continue to recover. We are pleased that you are doing well, "said the executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, Rita Nieves, in the statement." At this time, we are not asking Boston residents to do something different. The risk to the public in general it is still low. And we remain confident that we are in a good position to respond to this developing situation. "

This new case is the first case in Massachusetts and the eighth in the US. UU. There are three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in California, one in the state of Washington, one in Arizona and two in Illinois.

The second case of Illinois is the first instance of transmission from person to person here in the US. UU.

On Friday, we reported that the CDC ordered 195 quarantined evacuees at the California Riverside County Air Base due to possible exposure to the virus.

We will keep you informed about this global health emergency, Roommates.