Notebook writes another chapter in Irish Arkle | Racing news





Notebook mounted by Rachael Blackmore

Notebook kept its unbeaten record on fences with a certain success on Cash Back at the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase in Leopardstown.

Henry de Bromhead's charge had lowered Fakir D & # 39; Oudairies' colors during Christmas when he announced himself as a first-order rookie and there was a rematch in the cards.

However, Joseph O & # 39; Brien felt that the terrain was too fast for Fakir D & # 39; Oudairies and decided to skip the race, with Notebook, who was very interested in his way to the exit, sent the 5-4 favorite.

The laptop generally occupies a prominent place and Rachael Blackmore was content to let Cash Back run, but it soon became clear that only the market leader was going well enough to represent a threat to the pacemaker.

When Blackmore's mount jumped to his head, the question was whether his efforts to publish had left a mark, but he stood firm to win by three quarters of length.

Blackmore said: "It is a pleasure to ride it. It attacks its fences, but it is also able to shorten. It is class."

"I felt I was ahead too soon, but he was ahead in the right place anyway."