Northern Ireland faces cross-border trade challenges after Brexit | UK news

Brexit is now a reality, but as the transition period begins to negotiate the future trade relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union, the situation in Northern Ireland presents a huge challenge.

Northern Ireland will continue to be part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom, but will also continue to align with the EU in terms of specific trade regulations and following EU customs regulations. And many companies that depend on cross-border trade are worried about how it will work.

Paul Brennan of Al Jazeera reports from Belfast.