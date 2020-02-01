NORAD identified Russian blackjack bombers entering the Canadian air defense identification zone – Defense Blog

The North American Aerospace Defense Command announced Friday that two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers who entered the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone on January 31, 2020 were positively identified.

"The Russian plane remained in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada," says the NORAD message.

NORAD is a binational command focused on the defense of the USA. UU. And Canada, the response to possible aerospace threats does not distinguish between the two nations and uses the forces of both countries.

"Our adversaries continue to flex their long-range weapons systems and participate in increasingly aggressive efforts to include approaches from the United States and Canada," said General O & # 39; Shaughnessy, commander of NORAD. "NORAD is driven by a single unwavering priority: defending the United States and Canada, our homeland, from attack."

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites and fighter jets to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response. The identification and monitoring of aircraft entering a US ADIZ. UU. Or Canada demonstrates how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions for the United States and Canada.