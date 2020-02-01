Nigeria will address security issues that led to visa restrictions

LAGOS, Nigeria – The Nigerian government pledged on Saturday to try to address the security issues that the Trump administration cited in its decision to stop granting immigration visas to people in the most populous nation in Africa.

Immigrants from Nigeria and three other countries will no longer be eligible for visas that allow them to live in the United States permanently, the White House said Friday.

They would still qualify for tourist and business visas, but Nigerians are rarely granted such visas because the U.S. UU. They say that too many visitors from the West African country stay longer than usual.

%MINIFYHTMLfecc6055bbf8a14f93882fa6d65ecbc713% %MINIFYHTMLfecc6055bbf8a14f93882fa6d65ecbc714%

The Nigerians, who long denounced the visa application processes in both the United States and Europe as racists, expressed their disbelief and anger after the Trump administration announced the new policy, which will take effect on February 21.