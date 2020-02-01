Nigeria will address security issues that led to visa restrictions

LAGOS, Nigeria – The Nigerian government pledged on Saturday to try to address the security issues that the Trump administration cited in its decision to stop granting immigration visas to people in the most populous nation in Africa.
Immigrants from Nigeria and three other countries will no longer be eligible for visas that allow them to live in the United States permanently, the White House said Friday.
They would still qualify for tourist and business visas, but Nigerians are rarely granted such visas because the U.S. UU. They say that too many visitors from the West African country stay longer than usual.
The Nigerians, who long denounced the visa application processes in both the United States and Europe as racists, expressed their disbelief and anger after the Trump administration announced the new policy, which will take effect on February 21.
Okorafor Chimedu, a 29-year-old teacher in Warri, Nigeria, called it "collective punishment." Chimedu has a university degree and his family members who already live in the United States to sponsor him, but he knows that his chances of moving now are slim, unless something changes
"I hope that the two nations will rectify their differences soon so that the ban can be lifted," he said. “We need each other to progress in this world. No man is an island of his own.
The US government UU. He said he decided to impose new visa restrictions in a total of six more countries that did not meet the minimum security requirements to verify the identities of travelers and whether people represented a threat to national security.
Immigrant visas were attacked because people with those visas are the most difficult to eliminate after arriving in the United States, US officials said.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari established a committee "to study and address the updated requirements of the United States," presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said Saturday.
Others, including the opposition candidate who finished second in the official results of Nigeria's presidential elections last year, blamed Buhari for the US movement.
The candidate of the People's Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, said the United States should "consider taking measures that individually point to those in the government who have failed in their functions, rather than targeting the entire Nigerian population."