Nicki Minaj returns triumphantly to the media: the rapper blows his mouth in new photos and appearances

Nicki Minaj is living her best life as the rap queen. The artist Queen has made her return to the media and is leaving fans around the world speechless with her new photos.

It's the Superbowl weekend in Miami, which means that the best of the best has come to South Los Angeles.

Nicki Minaj began her line of appearances at Mr. Jones Miami, where she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, arrived in style. It dawned long colorful braids and a tight jumpsuit that left fans amazed by its beauty.

She is preparing for her next stop at Wynwood Factory followed by another appearance on day 3 to end the eventful weekend. TMZ reported that she is one of the best paid music, if not the best paid, that will be partying with fans throughout the weekend raising $ 100,000 per pop.

That's not all, the Barbie Dreams lyricist fan base tweeted so much that they set a trend in #MinajinMiami on Twitter after eagerly awaiting their next glimpse of their impeccable appearance.

In a fan account that re-published his latest photo, his Barbz flattered his Burberry outfit and his iconic hairstyle.

"YOU HAVE BEEN FEEDING!" Said an excited fan.

TS Madison commented on Minaj's post: "Back as if I had never left ️ ️ … my bish Bad to the bone,quot;

While this fan cited one of his songs: ‘Alexa Play,quot; Sir "by Nicki Minaj 🎶" They play twice sir, it's a fact sir. All comments say it's a snack sir. " 🎶 ❤️🔥💕😍✨👑 ’

‘How is it possible to look this good? Sheesh "My favorite face and body are top notch," a commentator questioned.

Another fan account speculated that after the massive success of his collaboration with Fendi, he could be doing another one with Burberry.

‘Nicki Minaj x Burberry next? "I can't afford those clothes, but I love seeing you Onika.❤️🔥💕😍👑 #burberryxnickiminaj."

This comes after his performance in Meghan Trainor’s Nice to Meet Now in which the rapper delivered another catchy verse. The Young Money artist will also be at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race.



