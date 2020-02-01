Nick Cannon explains the hypocrisy in the original AGT comments by Terry Crews, while social networks reject his apologies

Terry Crews did not shy away from the fact that black women were his biggest supporters when he revealed that he was sexually attacked by a Hollywood big shot. He betrayed his group of champions when he not only spoke very well of America & # 39; s Got Talent in light of Gabrielle Union's claims, but also doubled his statement when he said he only had to please his wife.

Nick Cannon, who had his own problems with the show, resonated among fans who felt a way about Crews' reaction. Terry could have talked about his experience while still supporting his partner.

Cannon told Vlad TV: "Gabby is my girl. I've been standing firmly with her and supporting everything she needs. Whatever she said, if it happened, I'm swinging with you. Let's go. & # 39;

He even went so far as to refer to Terry's groping claims.

Stood strongly supported him when my former agent approached him and people thought it was fun. We all thought it was fun, because the situation was so hard to believe that it can sometimes seem funny. But the idea was that it didn't matter if it was fun. We support you because you said this was a problem. We didn't see Adam Venit grab your genitals, but you said it happened, so we shook with you. "

This was before Terry recently apologized for the way he handled the situation in a series of tweets: I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience, but that was what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the fight towards equity and equality in the workplace. I listen to you, I respect you and I understand you. I'm sorry and I'm here to support you. I spoke from my personal point of view without first taking into account the experience of another person. "

Apparently, I'm sorry it's too late for the general public and even Dwyane Wade tweeted a viral response.



