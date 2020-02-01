New York City observes the first suspected case of coronavirus, officials say

New York City health officials announced on Saturday that a patient at the Bellevue Hospital Center could have the new coronavirus. If confirmed, it would be the first known instance of the virus in New York City.

Local authorities cannot analyze the virus, so they send a sample to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Depending on the patient's symptoms and travel history from China, they are taking it seriously. This is the first time that city officials have sent a sample to C.D.C. for the tests.

Another reason why health authorities suspect it is the new coronavirus: they have tested it for influenza and other common diseases, and those tests were negative, health officials said.

Health authorities said the individual is under 40 and is in stable condition. They said they don't expect to receive results from the C.D.C. for 36 to 48 hours, or possibly more.