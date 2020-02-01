New York City observes the first suspected case of coronavirus, officials say

New York City health officials announced on Saturday that a patient at the Bellevue Hospital Center could have the new coronavirus. If confirmed, it would be the first known instance of the virus in New York City.
Local authorities cannot analyze the virus, so they send a sample to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Depending on the patient's symptoms and travel history from China, they are taking it seriously. This is the first time that city officials have sent a sample to C.D.C. for the tests.
Another reason why health authorities suspect it is the new coronavirus: they have tested it for influenza and other common diseases, and those tests were negative, health officials said.
Health authorities said the individual is under 40 and is in stable condition. They said they don't expect to receive results from the C.D.C. for 36 to 48 hours, or possibly more.
"A person with a history of travel to China did not feel well and sought help from a medical provider who immediately contacted the Department of Health," said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. "The reports of the first person being tested in New York City show that the system works as planned."
It is believed that the virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has been confirmed in almost 20 other countries.
The Chinese authorities have tried to block Wuhan and several surrounding cities. But millions of people had already left Wuhan between the moment the virus began to appear late last year and the imposition of a travel ban.
Isolated cases began to emerge in the United States and New Yorkers have been preparing for their arrival.
Dr. Barbot last week He said it was "inevitable,quot; that the virus would get here. In recent days he has urged calm, telling New Yorkers to continue with their lives.
Even those who recently traveled from Wuhan and felt good and without symptoms should continue with their lives, he said. Many people have listened to his advice, but anxiety was clearly increasing among others.
In recent days, the sight of people wearing surgical masks while traveling on the subway or walking the streets has become more common.