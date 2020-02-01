Nene Leakes says that she and Cynthia Bailey are "in a much better place,quot; – RHOA Star also talks about lifestyle changes

Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey have been at odds since Kenya Moore made a special appearance at one of the supermodel parties, leaving Nene feeling betrayed. In the last episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta, former best friends have not yet met.

Between a revealing conversation during filming where Leakes felt that Cynthia and Kandi were conspired with round-trip speeches in the media, their enmity definitely got worse. Fortunately, it seems to be improving.

Nene and Gregg Leakes were invited to Dr. Oz, where he talked about everything from the stress of the program to the new changes in their lifestyle.

When asked about Cynthia and Kenya, he initially replied "Who?" Before clarifying that she and Cynthia are known.

She also revealed: "We are in a much better place than at the beginning of the season."

TMI Alert: After being questioned by Dr., he revealed that he only goes out at number two twice a week and spends about 30 minutes in the bathroom each time.

They also talked about Gregg's stage three colon cancer that fortunately overcame and how it affected his own health options.

We have really been trying to do better, eat better and dispose of trash. I am not doing anything crazy like doing the elliptical or riding a bike or running. I started to be a Pescatarian and he was plant based, so I started there. It helped me and I felt different. I lost a couple of pounds. I am not a big diner. But what I started doing was taking small portions. I feel like about four times a day. Four (or) sometimes five, just nibbling things, and I feel really satisfied. "

It's great to see that Cynthia and Nene's longtime friendship is being repaired off camera.



