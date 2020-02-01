NBA reveals details of the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game t-shirt | NBA News

The NBA has revealed details of the shirts that pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and the victims of the helicopter accident last weekend that will be worn at the All-Star Game in Chicago.

All LeBron Team players, led by LeBron James of the Lakers, will wear a shirt with No. 2 in honor of 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, who used the number in the youth league games.

The Giannis team, captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, will make their players use No. 24, one of the two numbers Bryant used during his NBA career.

Both teams will wear a jersey patch that will have nine stars to represent the nine victims of the accident last weekend in California.















During the game Rising Star, which will take place on February 14, two days before the All-Star Game, players will wear a patch with Numbers 2 and 24, surrounded by nine stars.

Participants will also use that patch in the February 15 skills challenge, the 3-point shooting contest and the dump contest.

The nine-star patches will represent Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan, who were heading to a youth basketball game before their helicopter crashed.

A previously announced Bryant tribute related to the decision of the winner of the All-Star Game.

At the end of the third quarter, a 24 will be added to the score of the team that is in the lead. The first team to reach that number will be declared the winner.

Bryant, who passed away at the age of 41, was an All-Star 18 times during his 20 seasons in the NBA.

He scored 290 points in the All-Star Games, including 31 during the 2001-02 season when he was named MVP of the game for the first time.

He won four MVP All-Star Game awards in his career.