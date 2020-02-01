Modi's budget offers few solutions to revive India's weak economy

NEW DELHI – India is stuck in its biggest economic downturn in more than a decade, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's budget for the new year, presented on Saturday, offers only small steps to try to create change.

The government budget of $ 428 billion for 2020-21 established a series of modest initiatives, including planned investments in new roads and airports and personal income tax cuts, along with an increase in bank deposit insurance to reassure to customers shaken by high-profile bankruptcies.

But it did not offer a great stimulus program to provide more jobs or money in the pockets of the 1.3 billion residents of India, most of whom barely manage to work in the informal economy. The budget also did not propose any additional support for the country's weakened financial institutions.

"Our government will work to move the country forward so that we can jump to the next level of health, prosperity and well-being," Modi finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in announcing the budget.