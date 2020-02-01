Modi's budget offers few solutions to revive India's weak economy

NEW DELHI – India is stuck in its biggest economic downturn in more than a decade, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's budget for the new year, presented on Saturday, offers only small steps to try to create change.
The government budget of $ 428 billion for 2020-21 established a series of modest initiatives, including planned investments in new roads and airports and personal income tax cuts, along with an increase in bank deposit insurance to reassure to customers shaken by high-profile bankruptcies.
But it did not offer a great stimulus program to provide more jobs or money in the pockets of the 1.3 billion residents of India, most of whom barely manage to work in the informal economy. The budget also did not propose any additional support for the country's weakened financial institutions.
"Our government will work to move the country forward so that we can jump to the next level of health, prosperity and well-being," Modi finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in announcing the budget.
But Jayati Ghosh, an economist and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, had a different view of the government's proposals. "Everything is smoke and mirrors," he said.
Ghosh said the signs of economic distress were everywhere. "People have returned to two meals in one day," he said. "Children leave without milk."
India's economy grew around 4.8 percent in 2019, a sharp decline from 6.8 percent in 2018, according to the International Monetary Fund. Last year, inflation increased and business investment stopped; since car underwear, sales of consumer products decreased.
Unemployment rose to 7.5 percent in the last three months of 2019, and city dwellers and youth were particularly affected, according to the Indian Economy Monitoring Center.
Demand for new homes has been weak for four years, according to Knight Frank, an international real estate consultant.
The weak economy threatens Modi's control over power in the world's largest democracy. His Bharatiya Janata party recently lost state elections in two states, including Maharashtra, home of Mumbai, the country's economic power.
On Friday, the Modi government projected that economic growth would recover up to 6.5 percent for the fiscal year beginning April 1.
International organizations such as the International Monetary Fund predict a more modest change. But the forecast is especially complicated today, as the global economy faces risks from deadly outbreak of coronavirus in China, Britain's exit from the European Union and an unsolved trade war between the United States and China.
Mr. Modi's government faces his biggest challenge in years, as Indians from all walks of life have taken to the streets to protest against the government.
The protests began in December for a divisive citizenship law that makes it easier for immigrants, except Muslims, to become Indian citizens. With the government planning a national exercise to make all Indians demonstrate their citizenship, protesters say they are defending the secular roots of India.
Concerns about the weak economy are also leaking in some of the protests. Thousands of government-owned bank employees, who have had poor performance, according to the country's annual economic survey, were on strike on Friday and Saturday.
Budgets in India have always been aspirational documents filled with goodies to attract different sections of voters in the country. For example, Ms. Sitharaman announced the financing of programs for lower caste Indians and tribal members, who are among the poorest people in the country.
Investors who were expecting a tax reduction on capital gains were disappointed and sent downward shares in the Indian stock market, which was ordered to open on Saturday specifically so that people could react to the budget.
Economists are concerned that the current problems may deepen in the coming months unless the government takes more aggressive measures.
"The type of crisis currently facing the economy and also the magnitude of it: what is still missing is how to restore the demand for consumption that has collapsed," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings and Research, a qualification Agency credit.
International trade is also a concern. India and the United States have been locked up an increasing commercial struggle for more than a year. Officials in India are working hard to prepare for a state visit of President Trump in late February, when countries expect to sign a long-awaited trade agreement.
But a trade agreement will not solve the biggest problems in India.
"Everyone says it is necessary to inject more fiscal stimulus," said Ghosh, an economist at Jawaharlal Nehru University. “Employment has fallen, all sectors are affected. At this time, you must make the patient survive. And then you can think about making him walk. ”
Vindu Goel contributed reporting from Mumbai.