Michael van Gerwen named Player of the Year 2019 for the fifth consecutive year | Darts news

PDC 2019 player of the year Michael van Gerwen. Image courtesy of Lawrence Lustig, PDC

Michael van Gerwen has been named PDC Player of the Year for the fifth consecutive year.

The No. 1 in the world, Van Gerwen, enjoyed another year of brilliant success in 2019, winning 14 titles, including a fourth consecutive Premier League crown.

The Dutchman also retained his World Grand Prix and Masters titles, along with other televised wins in the Champions League of Darts, the World Series of Darts Final, Melbourne Darts Masters and NZ Darts Masters.

Van Gerwen, who celebrated his thirtieth birthday in 2019, also won the ProTour award for the player of the year in recognition of his consistency throughout the year outside of television cameras.

The recently crowned world champion Peter Wright took a threshing prize, including the televised presentation of the year for his impressive victory over Van Gerwen to win the World Championship final.

The popular Scotsman has also been recognized by fans and fellow players for his achievements in winning the Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards from PDPA players.

Winners of the 2019 PDC Award Winner Nominee Player of the Year Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross Amateur Player of the Year Peter Wright Gerwyn Price PDPA players of the year player Peter Wright Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall (second set) TV performance of the year Peter Wright (World Championship Final v Michael van Gerwen) Gerwyn Price (Grand Slam of Darts Final v Peter Wright), Michael van Gerwen (World Grand Prix Final v Dave Chisnall), Glen Durrant (World Matchplay Last 16 v Michael van Gerwen) Best Revelation Glen Durrant Jamie Hughes, Darius Labanauskas, Jose De Sousa ProTour Player of the Year Michael van Gerwen Ian White, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright Young player of the year Luke Humphries Ted Evetts, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Max Hopp

PDC Nine Dart Club Gold pins Michael van Gerwen Silver pins Dave Chisnall (x3), Geert Nentjes (x3), Michael van Gerwen (x3), Gerwyn Price (x2), Ritchie Edhouse (x2), Ted Evetts (x2), Peter Jacques, Chris Dobey, Ricky Evans, Scott Baker, Danny Noppert, Brian Raman, James Wade, Mark McGeeney, Harry Ward, Callan Rydz, Steve Beaton, Geert De Vos, Michael Rasztovits, Robert Thornton, Madars Razma, Lourence Ilagan, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Andy Jenkins, Kyle Anderson, Boris Koltsov, Simon Preston, John Henderson, Matt Clark, Jose De Sousa, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Rob Cross, Ian White, Cody Harris, Mensur Suljovic James Beeton, Keane Barry

The best newcomer award went to Glen Durrant, whose first stellar year at the PDC saw him reach the semifinals of three televised events, including a memorable week at Blackpool in the World Matchplay.

Luke Humprhies was awarded the Young Player of the Year after becoming the World Youth Champion for the first time and reaching the quarterfinals of the World Championship for the second consecutive year.

Players who achieved a perfect leg in PDC tournaments during 2019 were recognized with places at the PDC Nine-Dart Club, with the perfect televised leg of Van Gerwen in the Players Championship Final that earned him a commemorative gold badge.

Silver badges are awarded to recognize the 46 perfect legs that broke the record of television cameras on the PDC circuit last year.