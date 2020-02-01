Members of the NFL Hall of Fame 2020: Who did the Professional Football Hall of Fame class this year?

Along with the great game, the halftime show and the commercials, the Super Bowl weekend also brings the annual announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame of the new NFL members.

Earlier this year, the Hall changed things a bit, surprising former coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson with the news that they had made the cut. Shortly after, the entire "centennial,quot; class of 15 people was revealed especially for the NFL 100 season, leaving only the players of the modern era to be revealed on Saturday during the NFL Honors awards show.

That class of 2020 can include family names like Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt, and finally it can be the year Sam Mills, a finalist for the 18th time, enters the Hall.

Sporting News is tracking the members of the 2020 Professional Football Hall of Fame. Below, you will find a complete list of participants, as well as a list of finalists of the modern era.

LIVE: Track the winners of the 2019 NFL awards

Members of the NFL Hall of Fame 2020

Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson and Paul Tagliabue highlight the special "centennial,quot; class of the Hall of Fame of 15 members of the NFL.

The five members of the modern era will be added to this list as they are announced live on Saturday as part of the NFL Honors show.

Players of the modern era

That will be announced.

Trainers

Bill cowher Pittsburgh Steelers 1992-2006

Pittsburgh Steelers 1992-2006 Jimmy JohnsonDallas Cowboys 1989-1993, 1996-99 Miami

Taxpayers (no coach, no player)

Steve Sabol , President of NFL Films

, President of NFL Films Paul Tagliabue , Commissioner of the NFL 1989-2006

, Commissioner of the NFL 1989-2006 George young, executive, 1968-2001

Older (last played more than 25 years ago)

Harold carmichael , WR, 1971-84

, WR, 1971-84 Jim undercover OT, 1983-90

OT, 1983-90 Bobby dillon , S, 1952-59

, S, 1952-59 Harris Cliff , S, 1970-79

, S, 1970-79 Winston hill OT, 1963-77

OT, 1963-77 Alex Karras , DT, 1958-70

, DT, 1958-70 Donnie shell , S, 1974-87

, S, 1974-87 Duke slater OT, 1922-31

OT, 1922-31 Mac Speedie , E, 1946-52

, E, 1946-52 Ed Sprinkle, DE / LB / E, 1944-55

Finalists of the Professional Football Hall of Fame

Players of the modern era