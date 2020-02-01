Members of the NFL Hall of Fame 2020: Who did the Professional Football Hall of Fame class this year?

Along with the great game, the halftime show and the commercials, the Super Bowl weekend also brings the annual announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame of the new NFL members.
Earlier this year, the Hall changed things a bit, surprising former coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson with the news that they had made the cut. Shortly after, the entire "centennial,quot; class of 15 people was revealed especially for the NFL 100 season, leaving only the players of the modern era to be revealed on Saturday during the NFL Honors awards show.
That class of 2020 can include family names like Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt, and finally it can be the year Sam Mills, a finalist for the 18th time, enters the Hall.
Sporting News is tracking the members of the 2020 Professional Football Hall of Fame. Below, you will find a complete list of participants, as well as a list of finalists of the modern era.
Members of the NFL Hall of Fame 2020
Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson and Paul Tagliabue highlight the special "centennial,quot; class of the Hall of Fame of 15 members of the NFL.
The five members of the modern era will be added to this list as they are announced live on Saturday as part of the NFL Honors show.
Players of the modern era
That will be announced.
Trainers
- Bill cowherPittsburgh Steelers 1992-2006
- Jimmy JohnsonDallas Cowboys 1989-1993, 1996-99 Miami
Taxpayers (no coach, no player)
- Steve Sabol, President of NFL Films
- Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner of the NFL 1989-2006
- George young, executive, 1968-2001
Older (last played more than 25 years ago)
- Harold carmichael, WR, 1971-84
- Jim undercoverOT, 1983-90
- Bobby dillon, S, 1952-59
- Harris Cliff, S, 1970-79
- Winston hillOT, 1963-77
- Alex Karras, DT, 1958-70
- Donnie shell, S, 1974-87
- Duke slaterOT, 1922-31
- Mac Speedie, E, 1946-52
- Ed Sprinkle, DE / LB / E, 1944-55
Finalists of the Professional Football Hall of Fame
Players of the modern era
- Troy Polamalu, S, 2003-14
- Reggie Wayne, WR, 2001-14
- Steve Hutchinson, OG, 2001-12
- Richard Seymour, DE / DT, 2001-12
- Alan Faneca, OG, 1998-2010
- Isaac Bruce, WR, 1994-2009
- Torry holt, WR, 1999-2009
- Edgerrin James, RB, 1999-2009
- Zach Thomas, LB, 1996-2008
- John lynch, FS, 1993-2007
- Bryant Young, DT, 1994-2007
- Tony BoselliOT, 1995-2001
- LeRoy Butler, S, 1990-2001
- Steve Atwater, S, 1989-99
- Sam mills, LB, 1986-97