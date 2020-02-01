Meghan Markle does not appear in the new BFF reality show

George Pimentel / WireImage
It is Meghan markle going back to television … not so fast!
The 38-year-old star will not appear in a new Canadian reality television series in the near future.
On Saturday, reports emerged that the Duchess of Sussex was returning to the small screen with her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, in a new program about second weddings.
According to Page six, the reality television series will follow Jessica as she helps 10 couples have another chance to have their dream wedding. And although the premise is heartbreaking, the rumors surrounding Meghan's participation are not.
However, the next CTV series, which is scheduled to air on Netflix and titled I do redo, Make things clear Twitter.
"As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in the next series of @CTV I Do, Redo," the account said Saturday afternoon.
At this time, Netflix Canada has not yet influenced the rumors.
While Meghan will not appear on her best friend's next show, it seems she and Prince Harry they are ready to take on the next chapter in their lives after they announced that they both resigned as "elder members,quot; of the royal family.
Starting with their summer plans later this year.
Earlier this week, a source told E! The news that Meghan and Harry were in the early stages of relocation in Los Angeles, California, during the summer.
"They have started looking for homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are chasing their ducks in line and seeing if it is logistically possible," a source previously shared. "They have contacted people in Los Angeles and would like to gather a team of locals."
In addition, the first Suits the mother of the star Doria Ragland, resides in the City of Angels.
According to the source, the celebrity couple "hopes to find something that fits their needs."
%MINIFYHTML18d5522f84ac12de150a8d488db5726411%