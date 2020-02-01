Meghan Markle does not appear in the new BFF reality show

It is Meghan markle going back to television … not so fast!

The 38-year-old star will not appear in a new Canadian reality television series in the near future.

On Saturday, reports emerged that the Duchess of Sussex was returning to the small screen with her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, in a new program about second weddings.

According to Page six, the reality television series will follow Jessica as she helps 10 couples have another chance to have their dream wedding. And although the premise is heartbreaking, the rumors surrounding Meghan's participation are not.

However, the next CTV series, which is scheduled to air on Netflix and titled I do redo, Make things clear Twitter.

"As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in the next series of @CTV I Do, Redo," the account said Saturday afternoon.

At this time, Netflix Canada has not yet influenced the rumors.