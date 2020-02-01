Match report – Watford 2 – 3 Everton

Report of the game while the 10-man Everton recovers from the two-goal deficit to advance ninth in the Premier League

















Everton completed a remarkable comeback when the first goal of the season in Theo Walcott's Premier League secured a dramatic 3-2 two-goal victory against Watford on Vicarage Road.

Adam Masina dismissed the hosts with a 10-minute lead before Roberto Pereyra made the 2-0 three minutes before the break.

Everton deserved little of his efforts in the first half, but found a route back to the game when Yerry Mina turned the ball home from a short distance (45), and the Colombian defender raised the level of Toffees when he headed back into the fourth minute stop time of the first half.

The second period was a much more exhausting matter, but Watford received a numerical advantage when Fabian Delph was expelled for a second reserve offense (71).

Everton would have settled for a point at that stage, but they seized the three at the last minute of normal time when Walcott pounced to slide home on the far post to provoke wild scenes of celebration among the traveling fans.

The result means that Carlo Ancelotti's team rises to ninth position in the table, while Watford falls to position 19 after Bournemouth's victory over his Aston Villa wrestling teammates.

Adam Masina shoots the home team with a firm impulse after 10 minutes

Watford Foster (6), Mariappa (6), Masina (7), Kabasele (5), Cathcart (5), Capoue (6), Chalobah (6), Pereyra (7), Doucoure (7), Deulofeu (7), Deeney (6). Subs: Welbeck (6), Success (n / a), Pussetto (n / a). Everton: Pickford (6), Sidibe (6), Digne (6), Holgate (7), Mina (8), Delph (4), Sigurdsson (5), Iwobi (6), Walcott (7), Richarlison (7), Calvert-Lewin (6). Subs: Keane (6), Schneiderlin (6), Kean (6). Party man: Yerry Mina

Walcott provides sting in the tail

"It's exceptionally disappointing," said Watford boss Nigel Pearson, after seeing his team suffer a last-minute loss for a second consecutive Premier League game. "Having played very positive for the first 44 minutes is extremely frustrating."

"We allowed them to return to the game too easily and we lost it in the end again. We had the opportunity to better handle the ball and paid the price."

Everton had not won on Vicarage Road since a 3-0 victory in February 2007, and made the worst possible start on Saturday, as they were delayed by 10 minutes in Hertfordshire.

Gerard Deulofeu has enjoyed a resurgence under Pearson and, against his former club, led his account to five goal participations in his last seven Premier League appearances, setting up Masina for a compound final beyond Jordan Pickford.

Christian Kabasele entered for Craig Dawson in the back for the hosts in the only change to the team that lost 2-1 at Aston Villa in their last Premier League match. Everton made three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Newcastle when Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison and Alex Iwobi entered for Morgan Schneiderlin, Bernard and Moise Kean.

The visitors were the second best in all departments during the first 45 minutes and deservedly stayed behind after a weaker defense with three minutes of the remaining opening period. Fabian Delph's pass back to Mina was intercepted by Troy Deeney, who put the ball on a plate for Pereyra to raise his shot on Pickford.

Roberto Pereyra celebrates doubling Watford's lead in the first half

It has been an abject exhibition of the Merseysiders, but they found a route back to the contest almost immediately when Mina met the deep corner of Lucas Digne, who approached from a short distance on the second attempt.

The Ancelotti team had been at the receiving end of conceding two goals at the end of their last match, losing two points against Newcastle, but this time they were the beneficiaries, since the time span of Watford brought a level before the break.

Yerry Mina stabs home the first of her two goals in the first half time

This time, Mina did not require a rebound when she got up unmarked to meet Gylfi Sigurdsson's deep corner to firmly plant her headland beyond the rooted Ben Foster.

Watford was shocked, and the conversation of Pearson's part-time team would have been a lively affair, but it was Everton who once again emerged most urgently when Richarlison was about to receive the invitation-free throw from Sigurdsson five minutes into the game. restart

The bitter departure of Marco Silva from Watford in January 2018 after the advances of the Everton has created a lot of needle between these two clubs, and despite the departure of the Goodison Portuguese in December, this was a matter of bad temper that vanished with 19 minutes remaining.

Yerry Mina celebrates the level of the Everton on Vicarage Road on Saturday

Delph had already been warned when he unnecessarily left his leg to knock Pereyra to the right, and after appealing for a second reservation, referee Craig Pawson was forced to send the Everton midfielder.

The responsibility fell on Watford to look for a winner when Pearson turned to Isaac Success and the new signing Ignacio Pussetto, but Everton clinically stole all three points in the last minute of the 90s.

Masina entertained in possession, allowing Richarlison to advance, and after his goal cross pass was not cleanly connected by substitute Moise Kean, Walcott was present at the far post to direct his shot past Foster to seal a return. sensational.

Walcott jumps for joy after completing the surprising return of Everton

Whats Next?

Watford now embarks on his winter vacation, returning to the Premier League action at Brighton on February 8 at Amex Stadium; I start at 5.30pm. Everton will host the Crystal Palace next Saturday at 12.30 p. M.