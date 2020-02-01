Match report – Wales 42-0 Italy

%MINIFYHTMLb51b64040040a5fa107a4f750a778e1d11% %MINIFYHTMLb51b64040040a5fa107a4f750a778e1d12%





Dan Biggar (left) congratulates hat-trick hero Josh Adams

%MINIFYHTMLb51b64040040a5fa107a4f750a778e1d13% %MINIFYHTMLb51b64040040a5fa107a4f750a778e1d14%

Josh Adams scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Wales began defending his Six Nations title with a laundering of Italy by 42-0.

The victory was never in doubt once Adams crossed for two attempts in 12 minutes to help Wales take a 21-0 lead in the half hour.

They had to wait another 28 minutes for their next score, however, debutant Nick Tompkins showed a lovely footwork while rising from 40 meters.

Frustration levels increased when Wales entered the final stages still seeking the bonus point attempt, but arrived with four minutes remaining when George North passed closely.

Adams completed his hat-trick on the final play to put the seal on an integral victory.

More to follow …