Match Report – Sheff Wed 0-0 Millwall

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall fought a goalless draw at Hillsborough, which means that visitors remain two points above their opponents.

The opportunities to score goals were few and far between in a game that lacked real quality, with both goalkeepers having an afternoon largely trouble free.

In his program notes, Wednesday's manager Garry Monk highlighted the need for consistency in performance levels after a disappointing run for his team. The midweek defeat at Wigan meant that they had lost five of their previous six league games.

The new signing Alessio Da Cruz, who joined the loan of the Italian club Parma during the week, was named among the alternates on Wednesday.

Shaun Williams of Millwall shot wide during a quiet opening period.

Wednesday's first notable effort came when Jacob Murphy and Kadeem Harris combined to establish Moses Odubajo, whose low momentum from the edge of the area shone brightly through Bartosz Bialkowski's right post.

Mahlon Romeo tried his luck from a distance after some uncertain defense from the local side, but his effort was misplaced.

Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday (right) and Jayson Molumby de Millwall fight for the ball

Adam Reach was close to advancing on Wednesday a few minutes before the interval when he found a good Harris center in the near post, but his header went beyond the far post.

The first substitution of the match came in the 56th minute, when Monk sent Fernando Forestieri instead of Harris.

Just after the hour mark, Millwall boss Gary Rowett made a double substitution with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Connor Mahoney replacing Matt Smith and Shane Ferguson.

Dominic Iorfa threatened inside the area, shooting wide of Bialkowski's left post behind a corner.

Da Cruz made his debut for the hosts in the 67th minute, replacing Murphy.

Forestieri fired a low target shot, but went straight to Bialkowski, who comfortably picked up the ball.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Rowett made his final change when Jayson Molumby replaced Tom Bradshaw.

With the added time, Forestieri tried a speculative effort from the distance that was blocked.

Bodvarsson had the opportunity to win a victory for Millwall at the time of death when he reached the end of a long ball that had been activated, but with only Cameron Dawson to win, his chip on the goalkeeper cleared the bar.

What the managers said …

Sheffield Wednesday & # 39; s Garry monk: "I definitely feel more satisfied with that performance in terms of what I had asked for. I knew in my own opinion that the team would naturally not be as sure as you would like, but I felt it in terms of attitude and commitment, I think I was there.

"It's not the victory we wanted, but it's a blank sheet and a point. Of course, it's not perfect, but it's a much nicer feeling than we've had in recent games. I didn't see a team give up and it's a platform to build and I think it was necessary. "

Millwall & # 39; s Gary Rowett: "I think it was a fair reflection. If we look at the game, I felt that maybe we had a little more control sometimes. Maybe they put themselves in more threatening positions than us without that control."

"I don't think either team has had many opportunities. Reach, in the first half, receives a header that was simply wide … and then a chance from Jon Dadi towards the end, where you think it could be the perfect performance outside, disheveled, horrible, but in the end you point it out. I think that summed up the lack of quality in the game sometimes. We had a difficult period, so I'm quite satisfied with a clean sheet. "