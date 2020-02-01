Match report – QPR 0-1 Bristol C

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between QPR and Bristol City

Famara Diedhiou's tenth goal of the season gave Bristol City a 1-0 victory in QPR.

It was a fourth straight victory in the league and a blank sheet for the play-off that chased City, who are sixth in the Sky Bet Championship table and are at the heart of the promotional race.

The Rangers, on the other hand, are enduring a miserable spell and suffered a third defeat in their last four games.

Diedhiou scored after 16 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium, where it was a constant problem for local defense.

Jack Hunt won a challenge against Ebere Eze near the right edge of the midline and threw a good ball towards Diedhiou, who headed superbly beyond Liam Kelly and in the far corner of the net.

Goalkeeper Kelly had avoided a low shot from Diedhiou after the forward evaded a couple of challenges and tried his luck from 20 yards.

The rangers struggled to create opportunities before two arrived shortly before halftime. Grant Hall moved away from the cross of Luke Amos and Jordan Hugill sent a right-footed shot after Bright Osayi-Samuel established it.

The hosts improved after the interval and Eze fired before launching a corner from which Conor Masterson approached with a far post header.

Hugill was closer to match when Nathan Baker cleared his header from Eze's corner.

The frustration of local fans was compounded by the vision of Nahki Wells as a substitute for his Bristol City debut just after the hour mark.

Wells scored 14 goals this season while on loan at QPR, which wanted to sign him for a permanent contract but was lost when Burnley withdrew it and sold it to the Robins this week.

His departure left Hugill as the Rangers' only viable option in advance for the rest of the campaign.

The West Ham striker on loan worked hard but was well restrained by the defense of the City, as was Eze.

Osayi-Samuel had limited success, worrying visitors with his rhythm and openness.

However, he lacked composure in front of the goal when an opportunity presented itself, exploding high and wide from inside the box.

Hugill had a late header saved at close range by goalkeeper Daniel Bentley after being found in the center of Eze's right.

The city remained a threat in the counterattack and Kelly produced an intelligent salvation to deny Diedhiou a second goal.