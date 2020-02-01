Match report – Port Vale 1 – 1 Salford City

















Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Salford.

Tom Elliott scored his first league goal for Salford City when they kept Port Vale in a 1-1 draw at Vale Park.

Salford defender Cameron Burgess had given Vale a 55-minute lead when he turned the ball into his own net, but backup Elliott called 21 minutes later.

Vale dominated the first performances and almost came forward when Richie Bennett deflected the ball towards the goal, but Salford goalkeeper Kyle Letheren somehow kept it out.

Vale approached again minutes after the second half when David Amoo made his way through the defense of the visitors, only to launch his effort directly to the Salford stopper.

They broke the deadlock when Mitch Clark, signed on loan from Leicester City, broke into the box and sent the ball, only for Australian defender Burgess to pass it over Letheren.

However, Salford secured a point when Elliott, who joined from Millwall in the January transfer window, headed on the cross of fellow replacement Richie Towell 15 minutes from time.