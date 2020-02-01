Match report – Newcastle 0-0 Norwich

Report and highlights of St James & # 39; Park while Norwich remains at the end of the league, at seven safety points

















2:43



FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Newcastle draw against Norwich in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Newcastle draw against Norwich in the Premier League

Newcastle and Norwich played a poor 0-0 draw at St. James & # 39; Park without any of the parties being able to make a breakthrough in a game without quality.

Norwich had the best opportunity, with Sam Byram (5) and Teemu Pukki (61) guilty of losing the best opportunities, while Newcastle could have come forward in the first half when Tim Krul saved Joelinton's header (21).

There were 20 curves in total, with Norwich with 12 and Newcastle with eight, however, neither side could make any of them count in a game that severely lacked a clinical finalizer.

The result is not very helpful for either party, with Norwich languishing seven points out of safety at the bottom of the table, while Newcastle is tenth.

Valentino Lazaro made his Newcastle debut

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Newcastle will go to Oxford United for a repeat of the FA Cup on Tuesday, while Norwich will host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15 at 5.30 p.m. live in Sky Sports