Match report – M & # 39; boro 1 – 1 Blackburn

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Riverside Stadium
Last update: 01/02/20 6:28 pm
Tony Mowbray's Blackburn took a point from his Sky Bet Championship game at the former Middlesbrough club.
Lewis Travis gave Blackburn a 58-minute lead, but Hayden Coulson beat Boro a 1-1 draw when he equaled 17 minutes later at Riverside Stadium.
The result means that Blackburn, in tenth place, is now six points from the play-off spots, while Boro is seven points above the drop zone in 18th place after a fourth game without victory.
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.