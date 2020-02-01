Match report – M & # 39; boro 1 – 1 Blackburn

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Riverside Stadium

















2:00



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn took a point from his Sky Bet Championship game at the former Middlesbrough club.

Lewis Travis gave Blackburn a 58-minute lead, but Hayden Coulson beat Boro a 1-1 draw when he equaled 17 minutes later at Riverside Stadium.

The result means that Blackburn, in tenth place, is now six points from the play-off spots, while Boro is seven points above the drop zone in 18th place after a fourth game without victory.