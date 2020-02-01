Match report – Liverpool 4-0 So & # 39; ton

Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson and Salah on target as Liverpool match Man City's record for consecutive wins in the local league

















2:58



FREE TO SEE: Highlights while Liverpool hits Southampton to go 22 points clear

Mohamed Salah scored twice when Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to go 22 points ahead at the top of the Premier League with their 20th consecutive victory in the local league.

Jurgen Klopp's team took a controversial advantage through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's low shot from outside the area just after halftime and doubled his hourly lead through Jordan Henderson's short-range effort.

Then, Henderson faced Salah to throw chips after Alisson's precise long pass, before Firmino's selfless assistance prepared Salah for his second final.

The result leaves Liverpool 22 points ahead with Manchester City in second place playing Tottenham on Sunday, live in Sky Sports Premier League.

The twentieth consecutive victory in the local league equals the record set by City.