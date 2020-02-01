Match report – Derby 4-0 Stoke

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship in Pride Park

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Stoke

Wayne Rooney scored a sublime free kick when Derby put his mid-week loss to Luton well and really behind them with a 4-0 victory over Stoke on Friday night.

After a relatively quiet start at Pride Park, the Rams effectively overturned the threat of visitors with quick targets, first when Martyn Waghorn headed home (21) and then, in three minutes, when Chris Martin threw himself on the roof of the network (24).

The Potter achieved some momentum after the break, but without any chance to match, they were quickly attacked when Rooney backed the years with a perfect free kick (67) and Jayden Bogle added the glow to the victory with a powerful strike shortly after (74) .

The victory means that Phillip Cocu's men reach the 40-point mark and remain in 14th place in the Sky Bet Championship table, while Stoke is still in trouble only five points and two places above the relegation zone.

How the ruthless Rams of Cocu mutinied

With both sides in the midst of a period of rebirth, after a season in which they certainly did not succeed, it was a surprise that the game began slowly. Derby goalkeeper Ben Hamer had some crosses to deal with, but it was a start without incident.

Then, in a matter of minutes, the Rams had taken over the game as a vice, with two moments of individual brilliance from Waghorn and Holmes that gave them a comfortable mattress of two goals.

There were 21 minutes on the clock when Waghorn jumped home to cross the center of Craig Forsyth after having found the left side unmarked and only three minutes later, Martin made a powerful effort on the roof of the net after Holmes picked up a long ball , turned and squared for the Scotsman.

The Michael O & # 39; Neill Potter began to move through the gears after a disappointing first 45 minutes, but could not find a way to test Ben Hamer, with Sam Vokes frustrated in the attack and then denied a penalty after of a fight with Andre Wisdom.

Seeking to recover from the mid-week loss to Luton, Derby Chief Phillip Cocu made two changes at his side, with Max Lowe and Jason Knight replaced by Craig Forsyth and Chris Martin, while Josh Tymon replaced Bruno Martins Indi, who was lost due to illness, for Stoke

But with 23 minutes to play, the stadium erupted when Rooney hit the postal stamp with a simply impressive free kick from the edge of the area after Josh Tymon threw Tom Lawrence to the deck.

Thibaud Verlinden's introduction provided a late spark for Stoke, but when Bogle picked up Rooney's search pass from the middle and led a powerful effort to the upper corner, there was no turning back.

The man of the party – Duane Holmes

It was an emotional night at Pride Park for Holmes, who was a close friend of Matlock Town player Jordan Sinnott, who passed away last weekend. He wore a black bracelet as a sign of respect and seemed to be close to tears during the applause of the minute after 25 minutes.

He crowned the occasion with brilliant assistance for Chris Martin's goal. He turned a little beyond the middle and drove forward with a real purpose, before squaring for the striker to score his seventh goal of the season.

What the managers said …

Derby & # 39; s Phillip Cocu: "I think it was one of our best games. We fight in many games with production, especially in the last part of the field. Sometimes one more goal makes a difference, so you can play with more confidence and control. That's what what did we do today

"For the first 35 minutes we played excellent and we felt that in the second half we did the same; we controlled without giving in. Great goals and a great performance."

Stoke & # 39; s Michael O & # 39; Neill: "It was a reality test for us. I thought we were too passive, to be honest. We had the opportunity to be aggressive and felt that we should have been in terms of our pressure. I felt we were a meter away the first half .

"Poor in possession; technically we were poor with the ball and were punished with two goals in rapid succession, as they did. They showed how clinical they were. Disappointing night for us."

Whats Next?

Derby has another busy week ahead, with a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Northampton scheduled for Tuesday night; Stoke receives Charlton at bet365 Stadium on Saturday, February 8.