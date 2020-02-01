Match report – Catalanes 12 – 32 Huddersfield

%MINIFYHTML5845f4da8e5e15e93546c677ecf0196d11% %MINIFYHTML5845f4da8e5e15e93546c677ecf0196d12%





Aidan Sezer was in good shape for the Giants

%MINIFYHTML5845f4da8e5e15e93546c677ecf0196d13% %MINIFYHTML5845f4da8e5e15e93546c677ecf0196d14%

Aidan Sezer took Israel Folau out of Perpignan with an incredible debut presentation for Huddersfield Giants.

The former Canberra Raiders scrum half scored 16 points, as the Giants ignored the script and completely dominated the undisciplined and disorganized side of the Catalan Dragons that collapsed in a 32-12 defeat.

Sezer eclipsed the performance of his fellow Australian debutante when James Maloney failed to shoot at the Dragons alongside Josh Drinkwater.

Everything is spoken of Folau's controversial firm fell silent when the Giants were uprooted with a powerful pack performance and an instant successful partnership halfway between Sezer and Lee Gaskell.

Rumors abounded on the ground that Folau had already arrived in Perpignan, but the Dragons keep their new recruit a secret, fearful of adding flames to the media frenzy caused by his recruitment. Folau was fired by the Australian rugby union last year for making homophobic comments.

Jermaine McGillvary scored an orthopedic device for Huddersfield

Sezer broke the deadlock early when he kicked the defense from 10 meters and Joe Wardle pounced on the loose ball. Sezer could not add the conversion, but he was not lost thereafter in the match.

The Giants pressed their lead 10 minutes later when Sezer fed Gaskell, who put McGillvary in the space to the right, and crossed the line to put the visitors ahead 10-0 with Sezer's conversion into his first points for the club.

The Catalans returned the blow when giant props Sam Kasiano entered the field in the 26th minute, instantly creating havoc and connecting with Drinkwater and Sam Tomkins to place Fouad Yaha to the left, Maloney getting his first points for the Dragons with an impressive touch line conversion. .

But the Giants returned when Gaskell kicked Sezer to land behind the posts and convert to reach Huddersfield 16-6 in the interval.

The Catalans raised weak hopes of a revival in the second half when Maloney and Drinkwater combined perfectly to free Tomkins in a labyrinthine race to score behind the sticks. Maloney's conversion made it 16-12.

But then Sezer took control again, regaining two points for the Giants from a penalty when Jason Baitieri faced Gaskell.

Sezer was back in the foreground, releasing Gaskell, who placed Louis Senior in the corner, and Sezer added an impressive conversion of the touch line to be 24-12 in the 58th minute.

Sezer was at the heart of the next attempt, throwing a precision kick to the right for McGillvary to score, and the scrum half added the conversion from the opposite baseline.

As the game descended to a series of insignificant fouls, coordinated by experts by former Dragons player Kenny Edwards, Sezer took a step forward to solve things with a penalty conversion in the 71st minute to complete the debut of his dreams